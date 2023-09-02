High school football roundup: Notable scores from opening weekend

On fourth down with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, Adam Jerome threw a backward pass to Jonathan Bartolomei, who completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dean DeFalco for the game’s final points as St. Dominic defeated Yonkers Force, 25-20, in its non-league football opener.

Bartolomei rushed for 212 yards on 18 carries. Jerome rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Michael Rossiter and Michael Misfud had seven tackles each. Misfud also returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown.

Manhasset 14, MacArthur 13: Atif Heathington rushed for 126 yards on five carries and a touchdown for Manhasset in Nassau II. In the final two minutes, Manhasset’s defense behind Chase Woodsen used an intentional grounding penalty to push MacArthur out of field goal range.

Carey 35, Elmont 14: Will Tolliver ran for 39 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone for Carey (1-0) in Nassau II. TJ Wakely made three catches for 102 yards with two touchdowns. Sal DiMarco made five tackles, including two for a loss, and Ali Jouida added a sack for Carey.

Calhoun 34, Roslyn/Friends Academy 13: Joey Goodman completed 4 of 5 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 90 yards and two TDs on six carries to lead Calhoun in Nassau II. Brandon Sherman added 80 rushing yards and two TDs on five carries.

Mepham 36, Herricks 6: Mepham’s Steven Mulqueen rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and added a 26-yard touchdown reception from Kevin White in Nassau II. White completed 10 of 11 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

East Islip 43, Kings Park 9: Thomas Costarelli completed 3 of 4 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown to lead East Islip in Suffolk III. Ryan Parker added 29 rushing yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

Hauppauge 61, Rocky Point 22: John Margolies rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and added a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead Hauppauge in Suffolk III. Christian Russo added 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Long Island Lutheran 21, Xaverian 13: Jeremy Alexandre connected with Jacob Butler for a 22-yard touchdown to give Long Island Lutheran a 21-7 lead in the third quarter in non-league.

Holy Trinity 23, La Salle Academy 13: Josiah Pattrick completed 4 of 5 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and ran for a 15-yard touchdown to lead Holy Trinity in non-league