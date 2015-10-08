Does your LI school use low-rated football helmets?

A Newsday examination into high school football helmets on Long Island found that there were 885 football helmets in circulation classified as "low performers" at reducing the risk of concussion, according to safety ratings by Virginia Tech researchers.

The testing grades helmets on their ability to reduce head acceleration within the helmet on impact. A 5-star helmet is the most effective at reducing the risk of concussion. A 1-star helmet is the least effective.

Use the link below to find out if your school carries any 1- or 2-star helmets, which are considered "low performers."

The study's lead author, Stefan Duma, said he is surprised so many 1- and 2-star helmets remain in circulation. "Four years later these should have definitely been phased out," he said.