Giovanniello throws 10-inning no-hitter

Sophomore Samantha Giovanniello threw a 10-inning no-hitter, her first of the season, striking out a career-high 20 and walking four yesterday as Floral Park blanked Sewanhaka 1-0 in Conference ABC-I.

Lindsay Epstein drove in Corrine Engel with a single in the bottom of the 10th to win it for Floral Park (10-2). Monique Roberge threw a four-hitter, striking out 15 and walking one for Sewanhaka.

Lynbrook 2, Friends Academy 1: Rebecca Tisdell struck out 13 in a three-hitter to lead Lynbrook (12-0) in Conference ABC-V. Samantha Frankel drove in Kristy Harvey with an RBI-single in the second inning to put Lynbrook ahead 2-1.

MacArthur 2, Syosset 1: Sam Uvino's two-out single in the bottom of the 10th scored Kristen Brown from third to give MacArthur (7-3) the win in Conference AA-II. Brown allowed only three hits over 10 innings and went 4-for-5 from the plate.

East Hampton 2, Islip 1: Meghan Hess scored Molly Nolan with a two-run double in the fifth inning to put East Hampton (8-2) ahead 2-1 in a League V/VI crossover.