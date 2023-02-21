Emma Morris returns healthy to help Center Moriches win Suffolk Class B crown

Emma Morris knew she wasn’t 100 percent healthy, but she never would have guessed just how severe her injury was.

Morris, a senior for Center Moriches, felt pain in her ankle during the basketball season but continued to play on it after thinking it was just a sprain. But after being unable to put any weight on it after a game in late December, Morris realized it was time for an X-ray.

The result: A complete ankle fracture, according to coach Freddy DelGiorno.

Morris was concerned for the worst, thinking it could have been her final high school game.

“I was hoping [to be back],” Morris said. “I didn’t know.”

But Morris proved to be a quick healer and played the final regular-season contest on February 7. And, on Tuesday, she was even closer to her former self with 14 points as top-seeded Center Moriches defeated No. 3 Greenport, 41-33, in the girls basketball Suffolk Class B final at Centereach High School. It’s the program’s first county title since 2011.

“I had to work really hard to get back to be ready for today,” said Morris, who spent weeks in a cast. “Doing physical therapy 3-4 times a week. Everything to come back.”

Morris, a four-year starter, hit a key three-pointer to halt an 8-0 run to give Center Moriches a 35-26 lead with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. Center Moriches used a 17-5 second quarter to take a 28-15 lead at halftime.

DelGiorno admitted thinking there was “no chance” Morris would return this season. He remembers the sound in her father’s voice when sharing the news about the fracture. But Morris quickly proved she was ready.

“We saw it right away today,” DelGiorno said. “She was flying, she was attacking the rim and we were like ‘OK, she’s ready.'” And once she started hitting the threes, we were like, ‘Get her the ball.’”

Center Moriches (16-5) advances to play the Nassau B champion in the Long Island Class B championship in a Southeast subregional at Hofstra March 8 at 4 p.m.

Before then, Center Moriches plays Port Jefferson (17-2) in the Suffolk BCD final at Center Moriches High School Saturday at 12 p.m.

Climele Browne added 11 points and nine rebounds and Delaney Kleinman had four points and 10 rebounds in the win.

“I already knew we were going to do it,” Browne said. “Since we were playing in the eighth grade, I knew it was going to happen. We get our work done. We have the best defense in the county, I think. I knew we could get the win.”

Brienna McFarland had 18 points for Greenport/Southold (9-9).

Center Moriches fell to Greenport/Southold in the Suffolk Class B title last winter – and this core was determined to be the group to reverse the program’s fortune.

“I could see it even hugging my teammates,” Browne said. “Last year, we were so down and we just knew we had to come back with that fierceness in our hearts.”

The weeks of uncertainty made the championship moment more gratifying for Morris.

“This means a lot,” Morris said. “I just hope we can bring more fans and keep inspiring younger girls to play basketball. We have a lot of young girls and we just want to keep playing.”

Morris stayed around her teammates even when she was unable to take the court. And DelGiorno said that, when the team ran more sprints in practice to improve Morris’ conditioning after she made her return, no one complained.

“I’m just proud of my teammates for being able to work hard the entire season,” Morris said. “I tried to show my support by going to all the games, practices I could so it just really means a lot that we won today.”

Center Moriches hopes to mirror the success of the 2010 and 2011 seasons – the two Long Island championships in program history.

“It’s going to be powerful,” Browne said. “I have to stay humble, my team has to stay humble but we need to stay greedy for what we want. I think we can definitely get another championship.”