Commack beats Islip to win Suffolk overall championship

Certain numbers regarding Leanne Corso are somewhat misleading, such as her stat line in the boxscore and her height in the program.

She’s listed as 5-10. That might be slightly generous.

“She’s 5-8 in socks, 5-9 with a bun and 6-2 with her hops,” Commack coach Denis Conroy said.

The boxscore showed Corso scored five points, but that hardly was representative of her contributions last night in Commack’s 51-44 win over Islip in the Suffolk overall championship game at Stony Brook University.

“Leanne doesn’t get enough credit for what she does,” said Jackie DelliSanti, who had 18 points. “She’s 5-8 going against these 6-foot players and she holds them to half the points they would normally score.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the county final on Wednesday, she drew the unenviable task of defending Sachem East’s talented 6-4 center, Danielle Cosgrove. Last night, she was matched up against a dynamic post presence in 6-1 Sanne van Poelgeest, who had 16 points, including eight in a late flurry.

Corso again used her athleticism to compensate for the height disadvantage. She also got some assistance from teammates’ weak-side defense to limit the damage in the post.

“It’s definitely tough,” Corso said. “But you have to front and just play tough.”

Casey Hearns added 15 points for Commack (21-2), which last season won the Long Island Class AA championship after falling to Harborfields in the Suffolk overall championship game.

“Last year was kind of frustrating,” Hearns said. “It was the one we didn’t get. So we wanted it.”

Taryn Ohlmiller scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half for Islip (19-3). That included a layup in the first quarter that gave the senior guard her 1,000th career point. “It’s a great milestone,” said Ohlmiller, who will play lacrosse for Stony Brook. “It’s even more memorable because I’ll be here next year.”

Kelly Beirne sank a three-pointer and DelliSanti cut across the lane and hit a runner to cap a 12-2 run that built a 36-27 lead for Commack. Corso shoveled a pass to DelliSanti for a layup that opened a 44-31 lead with 5:38 left. Van Poelgeest helped Islip pull within 48-43 with 1:09 to play before Sam Miller and Hearns sealed the win at the free-throw line.

Commack will play in the Long Island Class AA championship game at 2:30 p.m. March 5 at St. Joseph’s. Corso will face another tall order, defending either Baldwin’s 6-2 center, Lames El Gammal, or Massapequa’s 6-foot center, Melanie Hingher.

“It’s going to be tough,” Corso said. “But I look forward to the challenge.”