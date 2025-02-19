High school girls basketball playoff roundup

Kyle Finnell had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 2 Garden City to a 56-47 win over No. 7 Elmont in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class AA girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday. Marisa Patrissi had 20 points and eight rebounds and Lia Costa added seven points and five assists. Garden City (19-2) will face No. 3 East Meadow in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on March 3 at Farmingdale State College.

Kaitlyn Paulino-Rosario and Charlotte Hines each had 17 points for Elmont, which finished 15-7.

MacArthur 43, Mepham 40: Angelina Lopez had a career-high 10 points to lead No. 4 MacArthur over No. 5 Mepham in the Nassau AA quarterfinals. Gabrielle Nicolini, Caitlin Kilian and Meaghan Campbell each added nine points. Makayla Daube led Mepham (16-6) with 14 points.

MacArthur (17-4) will face the winner of No. 1 Baldwin/No. 8 South Side in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on March 3 at Farmingdale State College.

MONDAY’S GAME

Kellenberg 60, Holy Trinity 34: Alana Pepe scored 12 points to lead Kellenberg (4-14) in NSCHSAA. Kiera Kozlowski had 15 points for Holy Trinity (2-15).