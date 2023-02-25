Massapequa uses arc to its advantage, subdues Syosset

The evolution of basketball was on display for the Massapequa girls basketball team.

Regardless of the level of basketball nowadays, the three-point arc proves to be the ultimate difference maker. Massapequa embraced the ability to shoot from deep, knocking down 12 three-pointers, as No. 2 Massapequa defeated No. 3 Syosset, 65-54, in the girls basketball Nassau Class AA semifinals at SUNY Farmingdale Friday evening.

Massapequa (18-3) advances to play No. 1 Baldwin (20-2) in the Nassau Class AA final at Hofstra March 4 at 2:30 p.m. Massapequa looks for its first county title since 2013, which was the last time a team other than Baldwin won the county crown.

Briana Neary had 23 points, including six three-pointers, and Grace Trotta had 19 points, including three three-pointers, to lead Massapequa. Alexa Cirabisi added 16 points.

Cirabisi took a charge late for Massapequa and was quickly repaid for putting her body on the line. She knocked down a corner three-pointer on the ensuing possession to give Massapequa a 61-52 lead with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Massapequa closed the final 4:32 of the third quarter on an 11-5 run to take a 55-45 lead after the period. This was following a 6-0 Syosset run which cut Massapequa’s 44-34 lead to 44-40 with 5:22 left in the quarter.

Both teams played with pace and efficiency in the opening quarter – but scored in vastly different ways to tie the score at 20 after the period. Syosset utilized balance with seven players scoring a point with only one player scoring multiple field goals. Massapequa had four scorers, led by Trotta’s 10 points.

Massapequa took an early timeout after Syosset opened a 24-22 lead just 1:30 into the second period. Massapequa then went on a 15-5 run to take a 37-29 lead with 2:06 left in the quarter before taking a 39-32 lead at halftime.

Carly Greenbaum had 17 points for Syosset (15-6).

These two teams were no strangers to one another. The two split their regular-season matchups this winter after Syosset defeated Massapequa, 51-44, in the semifinals last season. That familiarity showed, especially in a first half that featured four ties and six lead changes. Massapequa never trailed in the second half.