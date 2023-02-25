SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Massapequa uses arc to its advantage, subdues Syosset

Briana Neary of Massapequa drives down court during the Nassau...

Briana Neary of Massapequa drives down court during the Nassau girls Class AA basketball semifinals against Syosset on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Farmingdale State College. Credit: Dawn McCormick

The evolution of basketball was on display for the Massapequa girls basketball team.

Regardless of the level of basketball nowadays, the three-point arc proves to be the ultimate difference maker. Massapequa embraced the ability to shoot from deep, knocking down 12 three-pointers, as No. 2 Massapequa defeated No. 3 Syosset, 65-54, in the girls basketball Nassau Class AA semifinals at SUNY Farmingdale Friday evening.

Massapequa (18-3) advances to play No. 1 Baldwin (20-2) in the Nassau Class AA final at Hofstra March 4 at 2:30 p.m. Massapequa looks for its first county title since 2013, which was the last time a team other than Baldwin won the county crown.

Briana Neary had 23 points, including six three-pointers, and Grace Trotta had 19 points, including three three-pointers, to lead Massapequa. Alexa Cirabisi added 16 points.

Cirabisi took a charge late for Massapequa and was quickly repaid for putting her body on the line. She knocked down a corner three-pointer on the ensuing possession to give Massapequa a 61-52 lead with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Massapequa closed the final 4:32 of the third quarter on an 11-5 run to take a 55-45 lead after the period. This was following a 6-0 Syosset run which cut Massapequa’s 44-34 lead to 44-40 with 5:22 left in the quarter.

Both teams played with pace and efficiency in the opening quarter – but scored in vastly different ways to tie the score at 20 after the period. Syosset utilized balance with seven players scoring a point with only one player scoring multiple field goals. Massapequa had four scorers, led by Trotta’s 10 points.

 Massapequa took an early timeout after Syosset opened a 24-22 lead just 1:30 into the second period. Massapequa then went on a 15-5 run to take a 37-29 lead with 2:06 left in the quarter before taking a 39-32 lead at halftime.

Carly Greenbaum had 17 points for Syosset (15-6).

These two teams were no strangers to one another. The two split their regular-season matchups this winter after Syosset defeated Massapequa, 51-44, in the semifinals last season. That familiarity showed, especially in a first half that featured four ties and six lead changes. Massapequa never trailed in the second half.

