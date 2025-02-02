Girls basketball spotlight: Jericho's Sadie Krangle thriving despite challenges of Type 1 diabetes

Jericho junior Sadie Krangle is used to thriving in challenging situations.

When she was 4, Krangle was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition where the pancreas creates little or no insulin. Insulin allows sugar (glucose) to enter the body's cells.

Krangle is able to manage her blood-sugar levels with a monitor on her phone. During games, she will check her levels during timeouts or between quarters.

Krangle admits it can be stressful to manage, but it's not enough to keep her from playing the game she loves.

"Before games, I get a little anxious, and my blood sugar will end up rising, so I have to be more careful," Krangle said. "But once I step on the court, all of it goes away. My teammates, coach, and family do a great job at supporting me."

No one understands her challenges more than her own coach, Andy Schneider, who also has Type 1 diabetes.

"When she came up in the eighth grade, it was a big relief to her mom that someone can relate to her," Schneider said. "I remember speaking to her parents like it was yesterday. But (the diabetes) doesn’t stop her from doing anything. This kid will play at the highest level she wants to."

Krangle said she wants to be an inspiration to other athletes and people who have Type 1 diabetes.

"I want people not to feel ashamed of the condition," Krangle said. "I know it can be intimidating, but just because you have Type 1 Diabetes, doesn’t mean you can’t still play sports, you don't have to be ashamed."

Krangle has been a starter for the Jayhawks since she was in eighth grade. Schneider knew he had a gem in his hands from day one.

"Her game has gotten so much better," Schneider said. "She penetrates to the basket, and we worked on her getting to the free-throw line. Her movement without the basketball and her mid-range has really developed. Her free-throw line jumpers are like a layup."

She is averaging 20.6 points, which is second in Nassau. She is 86 points away from getting her 1,000th career point, an accomplishment only three girls players in Jericho's history have achieved.

"It would be amazing to have my name up on the banner and show other people that they can do it," Krangle said. “You have to work hard and enjoy the game.”

Southampton's Palmore makes an impact

Southampton senior Daelyn Palmore grew up playing basketball with her boy cousins and her twin brother, Davon, who is on the Southampton boys basketball team. The toughness she formed from an early age is constantly displayed for the Mariners girls basketball team, even when the squad isn’t having the greatest success.

“Because we don’t have that kind of team that makes it to the playoffs, it’s easy to forget about her,” coach Richard Wingfield said. “But anybody who has played against her or coached against her will never forget about her.”

Palmore is averaging 20.1 ppg in her third varsity season for Southampton, which has won just four games in the last two seasons. The 5-5 guard plays much larger and tougher than her size, Wingfield said, and he credited much of that to her upbringing and Native American culture.

“She’s as cute as a button but she’s tough as nails,” Wingfield said. “And that comes from that whole culture.”

Palmore is integral to Southampton’s ability to stay competitive. She missed two games with an injury, which resulted in losses to Center Moriches and East Hampton, but when they met for the second time with her playing, Southampton won both contests. Palmore had 33 points in a 43-31 win over Center Moriches on Jan. 2 and 26 points in a 52-43 win over East Hampton on Tuesday.

Despite being the team’s primary scorer, Wingfield said Palmore always passes the credit to those around her.

“She’s not just unselfish, she’s selfless,” Wingfield said. “She really is and she's learned that the greatest reward doesn’t always come in terms of trophies and plaques. Her feeling is it’s always personal excellence because what she lives by is full effort is full victory.”