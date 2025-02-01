Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball

SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK's Emma Heaney had 30 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in a 64-44 win over Uniondale on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Credit: James Escher

By Ben Dickson

BOYS BASKETBALL

IBEN ANGUD, Island Trees

He scored 33 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 69-63 win over Seaford.

LORENZO CRILLY, Smithtown Christian

He had 38 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 54-46 win over Ross.

ALEX DAVIS, Bridgehampton

He scored a career-high 40 points, including 24 in the first half, in an 86-62 win over Southold.

BILLY EDELSTEIN, Port Washington

He hit a buzzer-beating three in a 48-45 win over Farmingdale.

MIKE KONDYRA, MacArthur

He scored 42 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 79-72 loss to Long Beach.

JOSHUA PRESMY, Wyandanch

He had the winning putback with 2.2 seconds left in a 78-76 victory over Half Hollow Hills West. He also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

TYSON REDDICK, Southampton

He scored 37 points and made a program-record 11 three-pointers in a 91-57 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

JESSE ROGGENDORF, Great Neck South

He scored 46 points, made eight three-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 72-61 win over Valley Stream Central.

CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore

He had a triple-double with 14 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in a 74-41 win over Connetquot.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MEAGHAN CAMPBELL, MacArthur

She had 26 points and 14 rebounds in a 67-45 win over Long Beach.

MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham

She had 18 points, 20 rebounds and became Mepham’s all-time leading scorer in a 42-16 win over Calhoun.

EMMA HEANEY, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

She had 30 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in a 64-44 win over Uniondale.

CLAIRE McKENZIE, Mattituck

She had 26 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and six blocks in a 54-41 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton. She had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 46-44 win over Smithtown Christian.

ALEXIS MITAS, Portledge

She had 31 points in an 88-44 win over the Stony Brook School.

LILY ONORATO, St. Dominic

She had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in a 62-29 win over Holy Trinity.

DAELYN PALMORE, Southampton

She had 33 points in a 43-31 win over Center Moriches. She had 26 points in a 52-43 win over East Hampton.

SOFIA VASSELMAN, Commack

She had 36 points in a 52-48 win over Lindenhurst.

DELANEY WALTERS, Centereach

She had 25 points, including five three-pointers, in a 54-44 win over Deer Park.

