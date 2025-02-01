Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
IBEN ANGUD, Island Trees
He scored 33 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 69-63 win over Seaford.
LORENZO CRILLY, Smithtown Christian
He had 38 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 54-46 win over Ross.
ALEX DAVIS, Bridgehampton
He scored a career-high 40 points, including 24 in the first half, in an 86-62 win over Southold.
BILLY EDELSTEIN, Port Washington
He hit a buzzer-beating three in a 48-45 win over Farmingdale.
MIKE KONDYRA, MacArthur
He scored 42 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 79-72 loss to Long Beach.
JOSHUA PRESMY, Wyandanch
He had the winning putback with 2.2 seconds left in a 78-76 victory over Half Hollow Hills West. He also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
TYSON REDDICK, Southampton
He scored 37 points and made a program-record 11 three-pointers in a 91-57 win over Bayport-Blue Point.
JESSE ROGGENDORF, Great Neck South
He scored 46 points, made eight three-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 72-61 win over Valley Stream Central.
CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore
He had a triple-double with 14 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in a 74-41 win over Connetquot.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MEAGHAN CAMPBELL, MacArthur
She had 26 points and 14 rebounds in a 67-45 win over Long Beach.
MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham
She had 18 points, 20 rebounds and became Mepham’s all-time leading scorer in a 42-16 win over Calhoun.
EMMA HEANEY, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK
She had 30 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in a 64-44 win over Uniondale.
CLAIRE McKENZIE, Mattituck
She had 26 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and six blocks in a 54-41 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton. She had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 46-44 win over Smithtown Christian.
ALEXIS MITAS, Portledge
She had 31 points in an 88-44 win over the Stony Brook School.
LILY ONORATO, St. Dominic
She had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in a 62-29 win over Holy Trinity.
DAELYN PALMORE, Southampton
She had 33 points in a 43-31 win over Center Moriches. She had 26 points in a 52-43 win over East Hampton.
SOFIA VASSELMAN, Commack
She had 36 points in a 52-48 win over Lindenhurst.
DELANEY WALTERS, Centereach
She had 25 points, including five three-pointers, in a 54-44 win over Deer Park.