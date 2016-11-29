Isabelle Smith, Lexi Miller help Westhampton top Mattituck

The Westhampton girls basketball team longed to make a loud season-opening statement at home on Monday.

Taking down a recent New York State regional finalist will suffice.

“The team definitely came out trying to make a big statement,” point guard Isabelle Smith said. “We know how deep Mattituck went last year.”

Smith’s 20-point effort helped propel Westhampton to a 46-42 upset victory in a non-conference matchup.

Mattituck (20-3) advanced to the Class B quarterfinals of the state tournament last season after winning Suffolk VII and the Long Island B championship. Marlboro eliminated Mattituck, 74-61.

Westhampton finished 7-5 in Suffolk V and 11-7 overall last season. The Hurricanes were defeated, 69-48, by Hampton Bays in the first round of the Suffolk A playoffs.

Lexi Miller was another vital contributor in Westhampton’s victory yesterday with 11 points.

“She sparked us in the third quarter,” Westhampton coach Katie Peters said. “She sort of took control.”

The Hurricanes led 37-29 through three quarters. At that point, they were gleaming with confidence.

“We were definitely confident, but poised,” Smith said. “We knew if we took the nerves out and came together as a team we could pull it off.”

Liz Dwyer was a force for Mattituck. She scored a game-high 26 points to keep the Tuckers within reach before the Hurricanes pulled away in the fourth.

“She’s a great player,” Smith said. “We knew they would try to get the ball to her. We definitely put some pressure on her down the stretch to hold on.”

Statement made.