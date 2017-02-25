Liz Dwyer responds, leads Mattituck to Suffolk girls BC title

Say one thing for Mattituck’s Liz Dwyer: She’s a great listener.

Trailing Port Jefferson by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Mattituck called a timeout and coach Steve Van Dood asked Dwyer to be more offensive-minded. The junior forward responded.

“I knew we had enough time,” Dwyer said. “I had to start driving to the basket and being more aggressive.”

That’s just what she did.

Dwyer scored 10 of her 24 points in the final 4:36 to lead Class B champion Mattituck to a 58-54 win over Class C champion Port Jefferson yesterday in the Suffolk BC girls basketball championship game at Riverhead.

“She was unbelievable,” Van Dood said of Dwyer. “We told her in that timeout to start getting to the rim.”

Mattituck (19-2) will face Class A champion Mount Sinai for the Suffolk Small School championship at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Suffolk CCC-Brentwood.

After the timeout with 4:36 left and Mattituck trailing 51-44, Dwyer got right to work with back-to-back buckets. A basket by Jane Digregorio cut the deficit to 51-50, and Port Jefferson (17-4) called timeout.

Dwyer’s three-pointer with 1:21 left gave Mattituck a 53-51 lead. Port Jefferson’s Courtney Lewis, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds, hit a free throw, but Dwyer’s twisting, turnaround bank shot gave Mattituck a 55-52 lead.

Mattituck made three of its final four free throws, including a pair by sophomore Julie Seifert with three seconds left that clinched the victory.

The Tuckers will face Nassau Class B champion Carle Place (14-7) in the Long Island Class B final at 5 p.m. on March 6 at SUNY Old Westbury.

Port Jefferson will meet East Rockaway in the Long Island Class C championship game at 7:30 p.m. on March 6 at the same site.

“I just hate losing,” Dwyer said. “I always want to win.”

And listen.