Payton Tini leads Locust Valley past Cold Spring Harbor to Nassau Class B title

If that was Payton Tini being nervous, other teams should be feeling terrified.

The standout Locust Valley senior has been in many high-intensity games throughout her high school tenure. Wednesday could have been her final high school basketball game and she admitted that even though she’s been in this environment plenty of times, she still feels the pregame nerves.

“I’m not even going to lie, I was pretty nervous,” Tini said. “[Cold Spring Harbor] beat us earlier in the year but I wanted to stay calm, cool and collected because I know I’m one of the biggest leaders on the team. I didn’t want to let anything show. I had to keep my teammates calm.”

Nothing from her performance gave any indication she had any nerves. Tini scored 33 of Locust Valley’s 41 points in a 41-31 victory over top-seeded Cold Spring Harbor in the girls basketball Nassau Class B final at Hofstra’s Mack Sports Complex on Wednesday.

“She completely played a dominant game on both ends of the floor,” coach Michael Guidone said. “For a senior and a leader and someone who’s been with us since eighth grade, this is kind of the crowning jewel from her.”

No. 2 Locust Valley (17-3) advances to play Center Moriches (16-6) in the Long Island Class B championship in a Southeast subregional at Hofstra March 8 at 4 p.m. This is Locust Valley’s third straight county crown, winning the Class B title last year and the Class A title in 2020. There were no Nassau championship games in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cold Spring Harbor finished at 15-4.

Tini scored 23 of her 33 points in the second half, including 14 points in the fourth quarter.

“I was just like, ‘We’re not losing, we can’t,’” Tini said. “We earned our spot here, we would earn a championship. I knew it was going to happen.”

Tini is often at her best in open space. She added eight rebounds and five steals, with many of those leading to coast-to-coast layups.

“As soon as I get a fast break, nothing else matters,” Tini said. “I just know I’m going straight to the basket and nothing can stop me. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Reily Roberts added four points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals and whenever she gets the ball, the junior wastes little time with her next move.

“I look for Payton because I know she’s up ahead,” said Roberts with a laugh. “I just know she’s going to be there and she knows I can make the pass. She’s a great finisher.”

Locust Valley outscored Cold Spring Harbor, 18-8, in the fourth quarter after entering the period tied at 23.

Tini completed a three-point play to give Locust Valley a 30-27 lead as the Falcons closed the final 4:55 on a 14-4 run.

“In the fourth quarter, our defense along with Payton took over,” Guidone said. “And that’s something we’ve relied on for a long time — our defense to carry us.”

Tini was a starter for all three Locust Valley titles. She was determined to graduate with another county crown.

“It feels amazing to end with another county championship in my senior year,” Tini said. “It’s just a full circle moment.”