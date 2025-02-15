Portledge freshman Laila Folkes scores 19 points in PSAA girls basketball championship win

The future is now at Portledge.

The coaches of the girls basketball program nicknamed Laila Folkes, “The Future,” as an eighth-grader last season, labeling her as an impending star for the program. It was fitting at the time, but the future arrived early as the freshman led Portledge to the PSAA title with multiple key baskets in a dominant fourth quarter.

Second-seeded host Portledge defeated top-seeded Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 54-36, in the PSAA championship on Friday. Folkes scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half, including 10 points in the fourth quarter after battling early foul trouble.

“We call her 'The Future' and we call her 'The Future' for a reason,” coach Kara Becker said. “She’s the future of the program. She was nervous as can be before the game. I had a talk with her before the game … and she locked in.”

Folkes scored eight of her 10 fourth-quarter points during Portledge’s 15-0 run over the first three minutes of the final period. She made a pair of three-pointers during the stretch, belting out a loud celebratory yell after each one. The fourth-quarter run came in response to Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s 13-2 run over the final 3:50 of the third quarter, which cut Portledge’s lead to 32-31 entering the fourth.

Portledge outscored Lawrence Woodmere Academy 22-5 in the final eight minutes.

“Something just sparked,” Folkes said. “I felt like when we had the momentum, you couldn’t stop us. We were just going.”

Portledge (17-4) will play in a NYSAIS Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday. Lawrence Woodmere Academy (12-3) defeated Portledge twice during the regular season and the Panthers used those losses as motivation.

“We really came after it this year,” Folkes said. “After losing in the [PSAA] championship last year and losing to Lawrence Woodmere twice, they thought they had this game easy. But we came in and defeated them.”

Alexis Mitas added 12 points, Kennedy Abrahams scored 11 points and Maddy Jelloe had 10 points for Portledge. Abrahams made two three-pointers in the first 34 seconds to help spark Portledge to an 8-0 lead in the opening minute.

“I felt that really set the tone,” Abrahams said. “First time we played them, we went down 20 [points] like instantly. So this felt amazing. After that, I knew in my head we could do this.”

Portledge led 12-8 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. Abrahams made a three-pointer with two seconds left in the second quarter to counter an 8-4 run for Lawrence Woodmere Academy.

The Panthers opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 30-18 lead before Lawrence Woodmere Academy went on its run to end the third.

“They wanted it more than anything,” Becker said. “They knew this year was our year and I told them you have to want it for you, I can’t want it for you, and they proved it on the court.”

The future is now. And "The Future" is excited for what’s next.

“This feels amazing and it’s great to know I have three years left with this program,” Folkes said. “I’m really happy.”