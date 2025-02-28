Lauren Donaghy, team defense lead Huntington past Commack despite Sofia Vasselman being cleared to play

The moment never got too big for Huntington guard Lauren Donaghy.

The senior drilled a three-pointer to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the fourth quarter with just over a minute remaining. And then she nailed a pivotal free throw with eight seconds remaining that sealed Huntington’s 42-38 win over Commack in a Class AAA girls basketball quarterfinal game.

“There was pressure all game, every shot,” said Donaghy, who scored 13 points and had five steals. “Both teams played great defense. It was an amazing atmosphere for a playoff game. Our student section was awesome, all the boys from school showed up to support us. I’ll never forget that.”

No. 5 Huntington (16-5) advances to play top-seeded Brentwood in a semifinal March 5 at Comsewogue HS at 7 p.m. Commack finished 16-5.

“We talked about being in control of what we could control,” Huntington coach Perry Marinelli said. “We wanted to block out the noise. And most importantly we talked about keeping our composure. When we learned that [Sofia] Vasselman was allowed to play we had to make adjustments to our defensive game plan. She’s a great player. But we play five as one and we have athletes that scramble and rotate on defense to help each other out.”

Vasselman, Commack’s leading scorer and the two-time League II MVP, who had been ejected from the regular season finale against Bay Shore that resulted in a one-game suspension, was cleared to play in the Suffolk Class AAA girls basketball playoffs.

Vasselman petitioned for a temporary restraining order and it was granted by Suffolk State Supreme Court Justice C. Stephen Hackeling on Monday at the Riverhead courthouse, allowing her to be eligible for Thursday’s game.

“I was happy I was able to play and could finish my career on my terms,” she said. “Huntington came out with a fire and they’re very well coached and prepared. They really did a good job on defense, making it hard to get good looks. And I knew the crowd was going to be into the game. I just blocked out the noise and didn’t let it get into my head. I focused on myself and my teammates.”

Vasselman, who averaged 20 points per game this season, was harassed all game by a suffocating Blue Devils defense and finished with a team-high 12 points. She hit seven of eight free throws.

The raucous crowd was deafening throughout the contest. The atmosphere was electric with both student sections packed.

“Both school districts communicated a great game plan and we capped the attendance at 400,” said Pat Friel, the director of athletics for the Commack School District. “Social media was all over the court case and the decision and we understood it was a hyper-sensitive situation for everyone involved. We were very happy with our security and the school spirit. It was a great game.”

The intensity of the crowd and the tight defense saw a low-scoring first half. Huntington forged a 16-11 lead after the Blue Devils forced six turnovers and held Commack scoreless for the first 5:20 of the second quarter.

“When we heard that Sofia was going to play, we made some quick adjustments,” Huntington point guard Ava McDonald said. “She’s a great player. But our program has come a long way. And we weren’t going to be denied.”

Commack took the lead with a 15-7 third quarter and led 36-35 with 1:40 left in the game. Donaghy’s step-back three-pointer made it 38-36 with 1:27 left and the Blue Devils never looked back.

It was all about the defense,” McDonald said. “Jolie Weinshreider, Grace Gordon and Madlyn Kalb were all over Vasselman and they had no other answer.”