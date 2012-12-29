St. Anthony's can't overcome Ossining's Saniya Chong

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Very few teams have figured out a way to stop Ossining's Saniya Chong. St. Anthony's didn't, either.

Chong, a 5-9 senior guard who will play for Connecticut next fall, scored 46 points to lead Ossining past the Friars, 80-70, Friday at the 14th Westchester Slam Dunk Tournament.

The loss puts St. Anthony's (3-3) in the consolation game against Long Island Lutheran at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Chong scored 23 points in each half, finishing 18-for-18 from the free-throw line and 6-for-12 from three-point range. Her 46 points tied her own tournament record set in 2010.

"[Chong] is pretty special. She's hard to guard, and watching her on tape, she's so much faster than that tape allows," St. Anthony's coach Ken Parham said. "Obviously with the range she can shoot the basketball, it's kind of unfair."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jalay Knowles scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter as Ossining outscored the Friars 25-9 to take a 60-45 lead. St. Anthony's moved within eight with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, but Chong swished a three-pointer with 1:10 to go to give Ossining a 13-point edge.

Parham was proud of the way St. Anthony's fought throughout the game.

"We never roll over. That's not acceptable," he said. "We battled, we competed, but came up a little short."

Kalifa Davy led St. Anthony's with 17 points and nine rebounds and Rebecca Musgrove added 16 points.

The game went back and forth throughout the first half, with neither team leading by more than six points. Davy's three-pointer with 21 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Friars a 36-35 halftime lead.

Davy had eight points at the break and Charise Wilson scored all 11 of her points in the first half to lead the Friars.