Uniondale basketball player Zahara Saintyl also has a career as a runway model. Newsday Sports' Jolie Katzen reports. Credit: Rick Kopstein, Gary Licker; @iam_videomemories; Chantal Saintyl; Photo Credit: Troy Alexander, Brittney Ann Cathcart, Chantal Saintyl

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.