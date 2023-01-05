Julia Greek powers Ward Melville to convincing win over Longwood

There’s little like playing the defending county champions to know where you stand as a team. And the Ward Melville girls basketball team is liking how it looks right now.

Host Ward Melville defeated Longwood, 51-39, in Suffolk League II play on Wednesday. The Patriots knew that Longwood, which won the Suffolk Class AA and Suffolk overall title last season, would be a true test to prove they can compete with the best.

“This is one of the toughest teams in the league and we wanted to show how special we can be as a team,” senior Julia Greek said. “We wanted to prove that and we did.”

And Greek displayed why she’s one of the top players in the league as the guard finished with 20 points, eight assists and eight steals. She had 15 points in the first half and continually found ways to set up herself and others while creating havoc on defense.

“We came into this game knowing it was going to be a hard one but we fought through and we did what we had to do to win,” Greek said. “I knew I was going to have tough, taller defenders against me and I just had to play with the skill I have and do what I know how to do and I feel like I did that.”

“She’s our scorer, she’s our leader, that’s the type of statement she needs to make in a Longwood game like this,” coach Andrew Pelosi said. “And the spot is never too big for her.”

Ward Melville (5-1) never trailed after the first four minutes of the contest. But Longwood (2-4) kept the score close and cut Ward Melville’s lead to 33-30 following a three-pointer by Autumn Simon with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter.

Then Catie Edson answered with two of the biggest shots of the game, knocking down corner three-pointers on consecutive possessions to give Ward Melville a 39-30 lead with 4:40 left in the contest.

“I was open. It’s one of those shots you just have to make,” Edson said. “You can’t miss it, we needed it. I definitely find myself in the corners a lot and I like to take those shots.”

“That was the difference maker,” Pelosi said. “That six-point swing right there, that was big. I’m thrilled for her. She’ll remember this against a tough Longwood team. That was pivotal.”

Greek, a five-year varsity player, contributes in every facet of the game. She can score from multiple levels but plays in an unselfish fashion to find others also. Many of her eight steals came near midcourt, leading to easy points for herself and her teammates.

“She makes me look good,” Pelosi said. “She creates, she shoots, she drives the defense. You can’t coach some of these things she’s done.”

Emma Bradshaw added 12 points for Ward Melville. Simon led Longwood with 16 points and Ainsley Hololob and Giselle Harris each added seven points.

“This was a statement win for us,” Pelosi said. “[Longwood is] an athletic team and League II is wide open so for us to get a win was big for us tonight.”