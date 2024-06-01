For longtime Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse coach Danielle Castellane, winning never gets old.

The Seahawks defeated Babylon, 21-7, at Longwood High School on Saturday afternoon, securing the Long Island Class D crown for the fourth straight year.

It is Castellane’s seventh Long Island title. CSH has won six LI titles in a row (2018 and 2019 were in Class C; there was no title game in 2020).

“It always feels good,” Castellane said. “Everyone talks about, ‘you’ve won so many,’ but I don’t think it takes away. It’s a new team every year which makes it exciting every time."

Castellane awarded junior midfielder Maggie Spehr the game ball, and it was well deserved.

Spehr led the Seahawks' offense, finishing with six goals and two assists.

“Maggie is like that chess piece that you can just put anywhere,” Castellane said. “I thought she played excellent today. Not only scoring goals but the way she’s able to get back defensively, the 50/50 balls she won . . . Her lacrosse IQ is what sets her apart from everyone else.”

But the depth of their offense is what makes this team so special. Cold Spring Harbor (15-4) had eight goal-scorers and scored a season-high in goals.

Kelly Callaghan and Olivia Mulada each had four goals, Amelia Bentley had three goals and three assists and Ryan Reynolds had one goal and three assists. Brooke Kenedy scored three goals for Babylon (10-8).

“It’s so exciting being able to put anyone in and see them do something on offense,” Spehr said. “It just shows how good our program is, and how hard we all work in practice.”

Of Spehr’s six, two of those were assisted by Bentley. Castellane said their chemistry off the field helps them connect on the field.

“They’re very close,” Castellane said. “That relationship translates when they’re on the field together.”

“We play soccer and basketball together,” Spehr said. “We have such good chemistry and a strong bond that no matter what, I’m always able to see her and she’s always able to see me.”

The Seahawks will travel to Cortland where they will compete in a state semifinal on Friday. For the last two years, they have fallen short of a state championship appearance. They are determined to change that this year.

“At the rate we’re going, we have so much energy and momentum,” Spehr said. “We remember that feeling of falling short the past two years, and we really, really want it this year.”