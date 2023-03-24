The 10 best pure attacks in Long Island girls lacrosse

The position says it all. To be an attack, you have to possess uncanny aggression and motivation to create on the offensive end. You put all your energy into generating goals for your team and some of the best attacks in America play on Long Island. Here is a list of Newsday’s Top 10 pure attacks on Long Island.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach

The senior led Long Island in points (123) with 61 goals and 62 assists. Despite playing against some of the toughest competition on Long Island in nearly every game, the Florida commit had three games of at least 10 points — posting seven assists in each of those games. She had at least three points in all 19 games last season and the lefty is a matchup nightmare with her ability to score paired with elite passing.

Madison Alaimo, Wantagh

The Virginia commit was fifth in Nassau in points (105) with 62 points and 43 assists. She was part of a tremendous trio at Wantagh last year, which graduated All-Long Island selection Madison Taylor. Alaimo, a senior, had seven games of at least seven points against some of the best competition on Long Island.

Eva Ingrilli, Wantagh

Ingrilli and Alaimo create possibly the best-scoring duo on Long Island. Ingrilli, a senior, had 37 goals and 35 assists last season but is primed to take on an even larger offensive role this spring. The North Carolina commit had two goals and five assists last season against St. Anthony’s, the top school on Long Island.

Jaimey Hill, West Islip

The senior had 42 goals and 28 assists despite constantly being guarded by the opposing team’s top defender. The Colorado commit had nine games of at least five points as the quarterback of the West Islip offense.

Clockwise, from top left: Lea Flobeck of Mt. Sinai, Haydin Eisfeld of Bayport-Blue Point, Sara Curley of Lynbrook, Alexa Spallina of Mt. Sinai, Taylor Hoss of Sayville, Shea Panzik of Manhasset.

Alexa Spallina, Mount Sinai

Spallina is the next in line in a tremendous lacrosse family. Spallina, only a sophomore, had 24 goals and 19 assists in 10 games as a freshman before missing the final nine games with injury. Her brother, Joey, is a freshman at Syracuse after setting the Long Island boys lacrosse scoring record last season. Her father, Joe, is the women’s lacrosse coach at Stony Brook. Spallina is a dynamic attack who is equally as capable of creating for herself as setting up teammates as she’ll display for years to come.

Lea Flobeck, Mount Sinai

The Florida commit elevated her game last year with 33 goals and 13 assists and will take on an even larger role this spring. The senior is a strong dodger and feeder and is dangerous in open space.

Haydin Eisfeld, Bayport-Blue Point

The Stony Brook commit certainly doesn’t shy away from the big moment. She scored the winning goal to break a tie at 5 with 1:56 left in a 6-5 victory over Manhasset in the Long Island Class C championship game in 2021 as a sophomore. She followed that with 23 goals last season on a balanced Bayport-Blue Point team that won the Suffolk Class C title.

Sara Curley, Lynbrook

The senior had 48 goals and 26 assists with a tireless work ethic that separates her from other top players on Long Island. The Monmouth commit uses her dodging abilities to get past the faceguard and finish at the net. She also has a name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement with Kylie Ohmiller’s “KO17 Lacrosse.”

Taylor Hoss, Sayville, Sr.

The crafty lefty is great at creating space with a knack for finding the back of the net. The Johns Hopkins commit had 26 goals and 15 assists in a 14-win season.

Shea Panzik, Manhasset, Jr.

She was a key piece for the state Class C champions last season, including three goals and three assists in the state semifinals. The Vanderbilt commit had 41 goals and 11 assists and will amass a larger role this year with the graduation of Alexis Morton, Newsday’s Player of the Year last season.