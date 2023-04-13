Lea Flobeck's five goals propel Mount Sinai girls lacrosse over Bellport

The Mount Sinai girls lacrosse team was looking to make a statement Wednesday night.

Led by a dominant offense, the Mustangs responded to two difficult losses with an emphatic 16-5 win over Bellport in a Suffolk II matchup at Bellport High School.

“This was our statement game,” said Lea Flobeck, who led with five goals and an assist. “We felt pretty defeated after those two losses. We knew we had to take the game, control it, and hit the gas.”

Mt. Sinai (2-2) fell to Bayport-Blue Point 11-7 at home before losing to Rocky Point, 13-6, less than a week later.

“There was a lot of doubt that we would have a successful season after experiencing that,” Alexa Spallina said. “I think that really encouraged us to put our heads down and work together so we could come out strong today.”

The Mustangs got things rolling early and barely took a breath. They scored two goals in the first minute then Spallina fired an over the shoulder shot into the net for a 3-0 lead.

Sophomore Ella Masem fought for and found the net for Bellport (3-2), but Flobeck quickly answered by opening a scoring frenzy, where she scored three of Mt. Sinai’s five unanswered goals to put the Mustangs up 8-2 at halftime.

Bellport’s Andie Pedatella scored two goals to open the second half before Mt. Sinai erupted, scoring eight goals in as many minutes. Sara Flobeck, Lea’s twin sister, made 11 saves in the win.

“Every single one of us stepped up and contributed,” said Spallina, who finished with four goals and three assists. “We focused on ball movement and playing selflessly in practice. That was our biggest problem, but today we fixed that.”

“We had a full week to regroup after the Rocky Point game, and they truly put the work in to get here,” said coach Shayna Pirecca. “It was a huge win for them, and I hope they can continue this momentum into the next big stretch. We’ll play five games in eight days, so this will be a huge confidence boost for them.”

Added Flobeck: “We've reset and we’re ready to ignite a winning streak."