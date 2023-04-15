GraceAnn Leonard scores four goals for do-it-all Shoreham-Wading River in win over Kings Park 

A little bit of everything, all the time.

That basically encapsulates the type of player the Shoreham-Wading River girls lacrosse program is looking for. Someone that can score, assist, run, defend and isn’t afraid to fight for a loose ball to create an extra possession.

Luckily for the Wildcats, they feel their team is made up nearly entirely of players that fit that criteria. Shoreham-Wading River displayed that in its 14-7 home victory over Kings Park in Suffolk Division II girls lacrosse Saturday afternoon as seven different Wildcats scored.

“I always say we need seven threats,” coach Alex Fehmel said. “Everyone is a shooter, everyone’s a feeder, everyone’s a cutter. I want everyone doing everything. I feel like we’ve gotten so much better at that this year.”

“Every person on the field is a threat,” said GraceAnn Leonard, a senior midfielder. “Every person out there is someone I trust and that’s what makes a team strong.”

Leonard had four goals and Abigail Beran added three goals. Reese Marcario had a goal and three assists and Grayce Kitchen and Annie Sheehan each had two goals and an assist. Kamryn Osik made nine saves.

“We’ve worked a lot on two-man games during practice and when we came out on the field, everything just kind of pieced together and clicked,” Beran said. “And we just went with it.”

Shoreham-Wading River (5-1) scored six straight goals over a span of 8:42 after Kings Park took a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats led 7-3 at halftime and went on a 4-0 run to take a 13-5 lead with 12:50 left in the second half.

Anne McGovern had five goals and Mary Ellen Gilchriest added a goal and three assists for Kings Park (3-3).

Fehmel complimented the chemistry between Leonard and Beran on both offense and defense, which set the tone.

“They are so talented individually but together, I feel they’re unstoppable,” she said. “Their two-man games and what they are able to do is really awesome to see. You don’t get to always have that connection all the time.”

The Wildcats reached the Suffolk Class C final last season before falling to Bayport-Blue Point, 10-6.

“We want to make it back there and beat them,” Beran said. “Obviously it was really hard with how the season ended last year but I think we’re just coming back harder and stronger and want to be in that exact same position as last year.”

“That’s definitely what’s motivating us,” Leonard said. “We want to go as far as we can.”

Leonard is one of the best examples of the type of “everything” player Fehmel is looking for. She is committed to play for the University of North Carolina, the defending national champions. Her skills are evident, but Leonard enjoys aspects of the game that don't always show on your generic statsheet.

“I feel like sometimes players like that aren’t the ones doing the dirty work and sometimes the stats she gets are draw controls and ground balls, which are the scrappy stats,” Fehmel said. “And sometimes those are the ones that are harder to get. She’s everywhere. She does everything.”