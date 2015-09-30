Allison Seidman's 2 OT goals spark Commack

Allison Seidman had an "On your mark, get set, go" type of moment.

The sophomore forward, also a track runner who took fourth place in the 400 meters at the county finals last spring, scored two goals in overtime to lift Commack to a 3-1 win over Ward Melville Tuesday in League I girls soccer.

As for the winning goal, let's begin with the "on your mark'' part. As Kelley Beirne fought for the ball inside midfield, Seidman waited along the flank to make her move. "I was waiting for the perfect moment,'' she said.

Now to the "get set'' part. Beirne won possession and Seidman began to call for the ball. "I made sure I timed the run right not to be offside,'' she said.

Finally, the "go'' part. Beirne sent the ball toward the corner and Seidman took off after it. "My speed paid off,'' she said with a smile.

Seidman sent a chip shot over the keeper to give Commack a 2-1 lead with 6:34 remaining in the second overtime. "I made sure my strike was perfect,'' Seidman said, "and it went in.''

Ward Melville (5-1-1) took a 1-0 lead with 29:54 remaining after Nicole Liucci won a ball and sent a cross to Rose Lopez, who eluded the keeper and fed Erin O'Connor for the goal.

Commack's Alexa Svensson answered 2:39 later, firing a strike from the top of the 18-yard box that hit the crossbar and deflected into the net. Goalkeeper Sam Miller, who came off her line to make many sliding stops, had nine saves to help force overtime.

"Defensively, we did well with our clears,'' Svensson said. "And Sam is such an asset for us.''

Commack, which has allowed two goals all season, improved to 7-0.

"We wanted to come out here, prove ourselves and win,'' captain Gabriela Prieto said. "It's a great feeling to know that we did that.''

Seidman sealed the win by using her track speed. Prieto sent a through ball to Seidman, who beat a defender and scored on a breakaway with 14 seconds left.

"When she gets the one step on somebody, the two steps after that are not even close,'' Commack coach Tracie Morenberg said. "We were hoping she would dribble to a corner and let time run out. But it's tough to keep a thoroughbred horse back.''

Especially once she's off her mark, all set, and on the go.