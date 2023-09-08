Best in country? New state classifications make Nassau Conference I a powerhouse

Top Nassau girls soccer programs are used to going up against the best in their classifications on a consistent basis with ability-based conference alignments for the last 30 years. Now that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association introduced a Class AAA for the largest schools in the state, Nassau is changing its conference alignments to group Class AAA, Class AA, Class A and Class B together in ability-based conferences.

With this change, Nassau Conference I includes every Nassau Class AA and Class A champion over the last four years and all but two champions since the introduction of Class AA in 2003 in the same conference this fall. This will make for some of the most competitive soccer not only in New York State but arguably in the country.

“You won’t have any easy games,” said Nora Basile, a senior forward for South Side. “Everyone knows every game we really have to compete and I think it will create a really good atmosphere for us. We’re really excited to play the new competition.”

Many players and coaches are excited about the changes that bring Class AAA schools Massapequa, Syosset and Oceanside into Conference I with Class AA schools MacArthur, Garden City, South Side and Manhasset. All seven of those teams are in a higher classification than last year because of the state’s changes in separating the enrollments.

“Being in a more difficult conference will definitely help us going into playoffs and I think that’s kind of our culture to begin with,” said Mikayla Camp, a senior midfielder/forward for Syosset. “We like the challenge.”

But not all are thrilled with the change.

“I don’t like ability grouping, never have liked it,” said MacArthur coach Steve Costello, who is also the school’s baseball coach and was vehemently against ability-based conference alignment for baseball when it briefly existed roughly 15 years ago. “It’s actually good for us … it will help us in the playoffs, but I don’t like it philosophically as a whole.”

Costello said he believes he’s in the minority against the system but he feels it devalues the regular season, especially for the four Class AA teams in Conference I. MacArthur, Garden City, South Side and Manhasset are locked into a top-4 seed regardless of their records and won’t play a postseason game against one another on a host school’s field throughout the playoffs.

“The regular season is literally meaningless,” Costello said. “All four AA teams are guaranteed a top-4 seed, which means if we get to the semifinals, it’s at Cold Spring Harbor [High School] so it’s a neutral site. So in other words, we are basically playing for nothing.”

But many of the players are excited for the opportunity to challenge themselves on a daily basis. There’s no easy matchup in Conference I this fall.

“We love a big challenge and last year making it to states, I feel like it really prepared us for this,” said senior midfielder/defender Hailey Metzger of MacArthur, which lost in the state Class A semifinals last year. “I think it’s going to be great.”

Massapequa has won 17 of the last 20 Nassau Class AA championships, including back-to-back crowns. It has been one of the best programs in the state the last two decades and the team is excited for the new challenge of competing to win the inaugural girls soccer state Class AAA championship.

“When you compete against a high level in each game, it makes for exciting and competitive games and no games where you have to worry about running up a score,” Massapequa coach Bruce Stegner said. “So it's a win-win for everybody. And to me, it’s probably the toughest conference in the country.”

Whichever team emerges as the Nassau Conference I regular-season champion will be tested to begin a postseason run.

“Now every game is more important,” said Briana Neary, a senior midfielder for Massapequa. “Being conference champs is going to be even more of an accomplishment, so we’re looking for that.”

“I think everyone’s sort of out for blood this year,” Basile said with a laugh. “I think the senior class all throughout Long Island is really strong and no one wants to go home. Everyone is going to try their hardest and it’s going to make for a really fun season across the board.”