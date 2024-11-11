Norihanna Korzenko isn’t a goal scorer. She is a net protector. But on Sunday night, she was a championship deliverer.

The Ward Melville defender couldn’t have picked a better time for her first varsity goal. The freshman ran through a bouncing ball near the net off a corner kick from Carolyn Rowe and scored the game’s lone goal as Ward Melville defeated Oceanside, 1-0, in the girls soccer Long Island Class AAA championship/Southeast Regional Final at Farmingdale State. It is Ward Melville's third straight LI crown.

Korzenko has pictured scoring her first goal all season long, imagining it on nearly every corner kick. But she never thought that one would be the winner in a Long Island championship.

“This is really special because I’ve been working toward this all season,” Korzenko said of her goal, which was with 21:03 left in the first half. “Every time I go in, I tell myself I’m going to get it this time and then I saw the ball coming across and I told myself to go for it and I hit it in. It was really exciting.”

Ward Melville (18-0-1) continues its pursuit of a third straight state championship when the Patriots play Fairport in the state Class AAA semifinals at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

“We’ve been working so hard all season and there’s all the pressure from the outside of, ‘Is it going to be a three-peat?’ ” senior defender Sarah Jablonsky said. “We’re just really trying to show we have the passion and dedication to do it.”

Kate Ronzoni made six saves for the Patriots, who also extended their consecutive games without a loss streak to 61 games, going 54-0-7 since the start of the 2022 season.

The team has felt the pressure of back-to-back undefeated seasons. The players can’t ignore it, but they are trying to focus on one another, rather than outside opinions.

“We try to stay really humble and we try to keep it within our circle,” Jablonsky said. “What we can control, we try to hit that, and leave everything else up to our hard work.”

Ward Melville coach John Diehl credited Oceanside’s play on Sunday for not allowing the Patriots to create many chances. Oceanside finished at 11-6-2 after the Sailors won their first county title since 1979.

“Their defensive play was outstanding,” Diehl said. “They were all over us. If we gained any possession in their half or final third, they were right on us right away. They really came at us hard and we couldn’t get our game going. It was a real battle.”

Diehl understands his senior-laden team wants to continue the success of previous seasons. He wants each team to create its own legacy, but back-to-back undefeated state championships can’t be forgotten about.

“I think they really wanted it, I keep hearing that,” Diehl said. “I think the seniors on the team know they’ve been there. They’ve all led the team and they want it. They want to [go to Cortland] and they want to do what the other years have done so they can be a part of the legacy their former teammates have left.”