Kellenberg's Bridget LaRosa, Chaminade's Michael McConie win CHSAA golf titles

Kellenberg’s Bridget LaRosa patiently waited on the 18th green at Eisenhower White and watched as her opponents’ putts fell victim to the slope surrounding the pin.

She decided to hit her five-footer with force in an attempt to outlast the terrain, expecting to mark it once more for a final par putt.

When the ball tumbled into the hole, it was more than a welcome bonus.

LaRosa edged St. Anthony’s Grace London by one stroke with the unexpected birdie on the par-5 hole to claim the individual CHSAA girls golf state title Monday afternoon, finishing with a 6-over par 78.

“I didn’t know how close I was to being the winner,” LaRosa said. “All I knew was that I was doing well and I wanted to keep it going and finish strong.”

The sophomore was tied at 7-over par with London, who had finished her round minutes before LaRosa stepped up to the 18th tee. LaRosa shot a 39 on the front nine before birding the par-5 12th hole.

“That first birdie was definitely a confidence booster,” LaRosa said. “I didn’t have any on the front nine, so that made me feel like I could do it again.”

In her third year playing golf, LaRosa’s rise to the top of the leaderboards may come as a surprise to some, but Kellenberg coach Keith Doran knew her natural ability would quickly shape her into a tough competitor.

“When she tried out for the team last year, I immediately knew I was getting a very talented golfer,” Doran said. “She’s been at the top for us since then and today she was lights out.”

Chaminade's McConie wins boys individual title

On the Red Course, the Chaminade boys golf team’s No. 1 player Michael McConie continued his career success with a 1-over par 73 to take the CHSAA individual title at the CHSAA Nassau-Suffolk championships.

“I’ve been just trying to improve on everything this year,” said McConie, who won the CHSAA state championship last season. “[Monday], I felt good on the course and just focused on staying consistent.”

His consistency was certainly key. The senior shot par on 13 of 18 holes, while also recording three bogeys and two birdies.

“I’ve seen incredible improvement in his mental game this season,” Chaminade coach Greg Gerner said. “He’s always so calm and focused. He's a great role model for our team.”

McConie defeated teammate Liam Bohm and St. Anthony’s Nicholas Prosa by four strokes. Both golfer finished tied for second at 5-over par (77).

McConie's score helped Chaminade win the team title over St. Anthony’s, 408-400.

“It feels really great to bring Chaminade its first team title in a few years,” said McConie, who will play golf next year at Siena College. “I’m happy to leave the team with a title to defend.”