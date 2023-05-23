Manhasset's Madison Chen captures Nassau girls golf championship

Madison Chen knew that there would be no room for mistakes at the Nassau girls golf championship.

The Manhasset freshman shot an opening round 70 for a seat atop the leaderboard heading into the final round Tuesday.

But there was no cushion to sit on, not with a one stroke lead.

“I was just hoping to play my best because the other girls are really great so I knew it would come down to who would have the least mistakes,” Chen said.

The final round was everything she hoped for and more. Chen shot a personal best, bogey-free 5-under par 66 at Bethpage Green to claim the individual county championship title with a tournament total of 6-under par 136. Jericho’s Renna Chang came in second with a 138 and Great Neck District’s Lia Huang was third with a 142.

Last season, Chen shot an opening round 82 before her 1-under par 70 score in the final round helped her finish fourth at 10-over par 152. That experience was in the back of her mind this year.

“I wanted to focus on playing steady golf,” said Chen, who had five birdies in the second round. “I think my approaches and putting were what really helped me."

“It’s a huge amount of pressure to be on top and then continue to be consistent and mistake-free,” coach Lauren Sadeh said. “Madison is an incredibly patient and focused player. She said from the beginning of the season that she wanted to win counties.”

Chang, the 2021 champion who also shot a 5-under par 66 on Tuesday, was in the lead at 4-under after the 15th hole until Chen’s next two birdies passed her by.

“I didn’t play well yesterday. I tried to play more aggressively today by making as many birdies as I could,” Chang said. “We’re all friends so when we’re competing it’s still friendly. We all just want to play our own game and do our best. [Madison] played really well and I’m so happy for her, especially for shooting her personal best. It’s pretty inspiring.”

Huang, Caylin Wong, and Tiffany Liu led Great Neck District to the county team title for the fourth consecutive year, with a tournament total of 834. Jericho was the runner-up with an 849 and Roslyn was third with an 867. Great Neck District will play Sachem in the Long Island championship on May 30 at Bethpage Green.