40 Long Island boys, girls golfers compete in state championships

Day One of the boys and girls golf state championships teed off on Sunday. With 40 total golfers from Long Island competing in upstate New York, plenty of local talent shined.

Wheatley's Joseph Dolezal and Friends Academy's Sean Shallat each shot a 4-over 76 in the boys golf championships at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira to lead Long Island boys golfers. They finished in a six-way tie for sixth and four shots behind the leader, Grady Glennon, of Hunter/Tannersville, who shot an even-par 72.

Renna Chang, Jericho, shot a 3-over 75 in Day One of the girls golf championships at The Edison Club in Rexford. She finished tied for fourth and five shots behind the leader, Kennedy Swedick, of Albany Academy, who shot a 2-under 70.

The first tee time for the final round of the state championships will be on Monday 7:30 a.m. at the same locations.

For the boys, Gavin Girard of Ward Melville shot a 6-over 78. Anthony Naples of Comsewogue/Miller Place shot a 7-over 79. Trevor Stachecki of East Hampton, and Jack Breutsch of Center Moriches shot a 9-over 81. Massapequa's Will Welling and Westhampton's Zach Berger shot a 10-over 82.

Padruig Douglas of Northport and Bryce Karty of Port Washington shot an 11-over 83

and Nico Horan-Puglia of East Hampton shot a 12-over 84. Jaden Cheng of Manhasset, Owen Jessop of Westhampton, James Fabrikant of Port Washington, and Jericho's Bryan Zhao shot a 13-over 85. Edhward Paik of Jericho and Ayan Sheikh of Commack shot a 16-over 88. Ethan Kalenderian of Locust Valley shot an 18-over 90.

For the girls, Ward Melville's Ella Girard shot a 5-over 77. Madison Chen of Manhasset, and Ava Estrella of Friends Academy shot a 6-over 78. Audrey Chen of Wheatley shot a 9-over 81. Lia Huang of Great Neck shot a 10-over 82. Ella Coady of Southampton, and Caylin Wong of Great Neck shot an 11-over 83. Ally Karkota of Sachem shot a 13-over 85. Palwasha Ali of Glenn shot a 14-over 86. Elie Poremba of Southampton shot a 15-over 87. Caroline Stanzione of Half Hollow Hills West shot an 18-over 90.

Massapequa's Natalie Moody shot a 19-over 91. Lara Cohen of Roslyn and Suri Sun of Jericho shot a 21-over 93. Sophia Corso of Smithtown East and Melanie Hagen of Shoreham-Wading River shot a 23-over 95. Vanessa Fieschel of Sachem shot a 25-over 97. Tiffany Liu of Great Neck shot a 26-over 98. Sophia Leong of Great Neck shot a 28-over 100. Sachem's Nikki Mathes shot a 33-over 105. Mia Ponticelli of Sachem shot a 34-over 106.

The top six boys and top six girls at the state championship will compete at the Federation championships at Bethpage Golf Course on June 11.