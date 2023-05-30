Port Washington boys golf wins its first LI championship since 1989

The Port Washington boys golf team had one clear goal in mind this season. Make history. And every golfer that competed on Tuesday was integral toward making that possible.

Port Washington defeated Comsewogue/Miller Place, 7.5-1.5, on Bethpage Black to win the boys golf Long Island championship. It was Port Washington’s first Long Island championship since 1989, according to coach Mike Killoran.

“It’s definitely cool knowing that we made history in the town and to show that we can really compete in this sport,” Dylan Reyes said. “I think this was the right group to do it.”

“I said in the beginning of the year that I thought this was our year to really make it happen and they came through,” Killoran said. “This was a big goal of ours.”

Port Washington's Bryce Karty led all golfers with a 10-over 81 on the Black, which is consistently ranked as one of the toughest courses in the country. Reyes added an 87 and James Fabikrant shot a 90 for Port Washington, which finished the season at 10-0 and qualified for the state championships June 4 and June 5 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

“We knew we had a good team this year,” Karty said. “We always work together, help each other with our swings and our coach is supportive. We support one another and it sets us up for success.”

Karty, Reyes, Max Baum (91) and Ian Mandelbaum all won their matchups for Port Washington. Port Washington’s Noah Lapter tied his pairing with Ty Grebe (94). Anthony Naples (84) edged out Fabikrant (90) in a pairing of each team’s top golfer in the lone match play victory for Comsewogue/Miller Place (7-2).

The Vikings’ depth was pivotal to their first Long Island crown since 1989.

“That’s the thing, most of the strong teams across Long Island have their top two golfers but I think what really separated us this year was our 3-6,” Killoran said. “I just really felt from top to bottom, we really had that length across the lineup.”