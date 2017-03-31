St. Dominic’s Mickey Brennan looks to repeat as golf state titlist

Mickey Brennan has made a habit of starting each hole with a bang, staying composed and finishing strong. His time as a varsity golfer is taking a similar trajectory.

Brennan took second at the state CHSAA Tournament and finished in third in the Federation Tournament as a sophomore, before winning the state title last year. This season, St. Dominic’s captain is poised for more success.

“My personal goal is to play the best I can and improve on my score from last year,” said Brennan, who will play for the Naval Academy next season. He said his focus is on getting back to the state tournament and making it “the best tournament I’ve ever played in.”

Brennan also went into last season with his eye on the state competition, but for somewhat different reasons. In 2015, Brennan shot a 2-over-par 74 at the state tournament in LaGrangeville, which put him in a tie for the lead with Fordham Prep’s Cameron Young and forced a playoff. Brennan made par on the playoff hole, but Young birdied to win the title.

“I promised myself that night that I was going to win next year and I would do everything I could to make that happen,” Brennan said.

Sure enough, he made it back to the state tournament the following spring and found himself in another playoff for the championship. This time around, Brennan finished on top, fulfilling the promise he made to himself.

“I immediately thought of everyone who ever helped me, especially my parents, my uncle George who has been a huge help, and my coach, Matt Capozzo,” Brennan said. “I was thankful I was there, and felt the complete joy of accomplishing what I set out to do.”

Looking ahead to this season, while Brennan will be seeking a state title repeat, he said his primary focus is helping St. Dominic reach new heights on the team level.

“I’m really looking forward to the team,” Brennan said. “I think we’ve progressively gotten better and better. Kids are working hard, and I think we can be one of the top teams, which we’ve never been before.”

“He’s out there helping his teammates, passing on what he has learned to them,” Capozzo said. “He’s just a great kid.”