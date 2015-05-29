Ward Melville's Danielle Greene wins Suffolk golf title

Danielle Greene put herself in prime position to win a county title with a strong round of golf Tuesday. On Thursday, she finished the job with an equally strong round.

Greene, a senior from Ward Melville, shot a 5-over 76 at Middle Island Country Club for a two-round score of 152 to win the Suffolk girls golf championship.

"I'm excited and glad with how I played," said Greene, who finished seventh as a sophomore and second last season.

"This was six years in the making," Patriots coach Rich Glasheen said. "It's been outstanding. She's been a model team leader and just a pleasure to work with."

Greene again displayed the mental toughness Glasheen said is one of her best attributes. He praised her for remaining poised after a rare bad hole. In both rounds, Greene followed up a 7 on the back nine by playing even-par for the remainder of the round.

"I had a bad 10th hole but I picked it up from there and parred out," Greene said. "I tried to do what I did Tuesday and that's what I did."

Said Glasheen, "That first par after the 10th was the key. From there on, she was automatic as usual."

Smithtown East teammates Alexa Niven (160) and Cassie Hall (162) finished second and third, leading the Bulls to a second straight team championship. The Bulls set a county record with a two-day team total of 855, according to Suffolk golf coordinator Drew Walker. Smithtown West (937) finished second.

Peyton Greco (164, fifth individually), Natalia Schaefer (180, ninth), and Jenny Leddy (who shot an 87 on Day 1) also helped Smithtown East.

Sayville's Megan O'Mara (163), Ward Melville's Lucy Lamb (165), Sachem North's Shannon Fox (170) and Smithtown West's Emily Montagnino (179) also finished in the top nine and qualified for the state tournament, which begins June 12 at SUNY Delhi. Sayville's Celi Howland (183) finished 10th and is first alternate for the state tournament.