Gregg Sarra's Ultimate Big 10: Top teams from 2022-23 school year
1. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT GIRLS LACROSSE
The Phantoms completed a 20-0 season with their first state title in program history. Bayport-Blue Point defeated John Jay, 13-5, in the state Class C championship at SUNY Cortland. The Phantoms outscored opponents, 231-79, and those 79 goals allowed were the fewest on Long Island despite playing the most games.
2. PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK FLAG FOOTBALL
The Hawks went 18-0, winning Nassau, Long Island and state regional titles. They outscored the opposition, 427-52, and didn’t allow a point in 11 games.
3. AMITYVILLE BOYS SOCCER
Amityville won its second straight Suffolk title and beat Beacon, 4-0, in the Class A state championship game to finish 20-1-1. It marked the program’s third state title and first since 2018.
4. ST. ANTHONY’S FOOTBALL
The Friars came back from 20 points down in the third quarter to beat St. Francis of Buffalo and claim the program’s first Catholic Class AAA state title. The win capped an 11-1 season.
5. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Crusaders won their first state Federation title since 2015 with a 99-58 win over St. Mary’s in the Class AA final. The Crusaders had a historic season, winning the Nike Tournament of Champions and jumping to No. 1 in the country after that victory.
6. SYOSSET BOYS TENNIS
Syosset won Nassau and Long Island team titles, and it finished off a 19-1 season by defeating Scarsdale at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for the program’s first state large school team championship.
7. WANTAGH WRESTLING
Wantagh won five invitationals and finished 28-1 in dual meets. The only loss came against Division I state champion Starpoint. Wantagh won its conference title, the qualifying, Nassau Division I dual meet and Section VIII tournaments.
8. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS SOCCER
The Patriots won their first state title in program history with a 1-0 victory over Clarence. Ward Melville finished 17-0-3 in its historic season.
9. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS LACROSSE
The Friars went 12-1, took the CHSAA Class AAA state title by beating Chaminade and finished third in the Nike/USA Lacrosse national high school rankings. They had 25 seniors bound for college lacrosse, 19 of them committed to Division I programs.
10. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL
The Crusaders went 23-3 and finished fifth in the nation in ESPN’s final rankings. They came in second in their first season in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, won the program’s first New York State Federation Class AA title since 2019.
ON THE CUSP: Farmingdale football, MacArthur girls soccer, St. Anthony’s girls soccer, Sayville football, Wantagh wrestling, Bayport-Blue Point football, Commack baseball, Sacred Heart girls swimming, Garden City football, St. Anthony's girls lacrosse, Garden City girls lacrosse, East Islip wrestling, St. Anthony’s softball.