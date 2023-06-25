Gregg Sarra's Ultimate Big 10: Top teams from 2022-23 school year

1. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT GIRLS LACROSSE

The Phantoms completed a 20-0 season with their first state title in program history. Bayport-Blue Point defeated John Jay, 13-5, in the state Class C championship at SUNY Cortland. The Phantoms outscored opponents, 231-79, and those 79 goals allowed were the fewest on Long Island despite playing the most games.

Ashley Cassano congratulates teammate Emma Heaney after scoring a touchdown as Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK defeated Warwick Valley to win the regional flag football championship at in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Credit: /Ed Murray

2. PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK FLAG FOOTBALL

The Hawks went 18-0, winning Nassau, Long Island and state regional titles. They outscored the opposition, 427-52, and didn’t allow a point in 11 games.

Amityville wins the Long Island Class A boys soccer championship between Amityville and Glen Cove at Mitchel Athletic Complex on Sunday. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

3. AMITYVILLE BOYS SOCCER

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amityville won its second straight Suffolk title and beat Beacon, 4-0, in the Class A state championship game to finish 20-1-1. It marked the program’s third state title and first since 2018.

The St. Anthonys football team after winning the state championship in Buffalo. Credit: Kenrick Hewitt

4. ST. ANTHONY’S FOOTBALL

The Friars came back from 20 points down in the third quarter to beat St. Francis of Buffalo and claim the program’s first Catholic Class AAA state title. The win capped an 11-1 season.

Long Island Lutheran players celebrate beating St. Mary's in the Federation final on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Latham, N.Y. Credit: Hans Pennink

5. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders won their first state Federation title since 2015 with a 99-58 win over St. Mary’s in the Class AA final. The Crusaders had a historic season, winning the Nike Tournament of Champions and jumping to No. 1 in the country after that victory.

Syosett tennis players pose with their medals after winning at the NYS tennis Championship at The National Tennis Center, Queens ,NY. June 9, 2023 Credit: NEIL MILLER

6. SYOSSET BOYS TENNIS

Syosset won Nassau and Long Island team titles, and it finished off a 19-1 season by defeating Scarsdale at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for the program’s first state large school team championship.

Joseph Clem Wantagh vs Amarfio Reynolds Niagara Falls in the 126lb division I semifinal match at the 2023 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

7. WANTAGH WRESTLING

Wantagh won five invitationals and finished 28-1 in dual meets. The only loss came against Division I state champion Starpoint. Wantagh won its conference title, the qualifying, Nassau Division I dual meet and Section VIII tournaments.

Ward Melville girls soccer teammates celebrate after their 3-1 win over Massapequa in the Class AA Long Island Championship at Berner Middle School in Massapequa on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: James Escher

8. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS SOCCER

The Patriots won their first state title in program history with a 1-0 victory over Clarence. Ward Melville finished 17-0-3 in its historic season.

Owen Duffy of St. Anthony's slips the ball into the short side of the net during a CHSAA boys lacrosse game against Archbishop Stepinac in South Huntington on March 30. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

9. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS LACROSSE

The Friars went 12-1, took the CHSAA Class AAA state title by beating Chaminade and finished third in the Nike/USA Lacrosse national high school rankings. They had 25 seniors bound for college lacrosse, 19 of them committed to Division I programs.

Long Island Lutheran's boys and girls teams celebrate winning the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions girls’ Class AA high school basketball final on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Latham, N.Y. Credit: Hans Pennink

10. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders went 23-3 and finished fifth in the nation in ESPN’s final rankings. They came in second in their first season in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, won the program’s first New York State Federation Class AA title since 2019.

ON THE CUSP: Farmingdale football, MacArthur girls soccer, St. Anthony’s girls soccer, Sayville football, Wantagh wrestling, Bayport-Blue Point football, Commack baseball, Sacred Heart girls swimming, Garden City football, St. Anthony's girls lacrosse, Garden City girls lacrosse, East Islip wrestling, St. Anthony’s softball.