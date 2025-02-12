Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK's Marisa Schlossman overcomes early fall to win third straight Nassau gymnastics title

Marisa Schlossman’s meet started with a fall on the beam. But, she didn’t let that shake her. She finished first overall for the third consecutive year at the Nassau individual championship/state qualifying meet at Syosset on Tuesday night.

“I knew it was going to be a hard meet, and it almost got the best of me with that fall on the beam,” the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK senior said. “I told myself I was going to hit that vault, and I did, so I’m really happy with how I did.”

Schlossman, a University of Bridgeport gymnastics commit, finished with a 36.775 overall (9.65 on vault, 9.3 on bars, 8.625 on beam, and 9.2 on floor.)

Syosset’s Vanessa Frullo finished second with a 36.35, and she will be going to the state championship with three familiar faces: teammates Sophia Bahiri, Ilana Slade, and Leah Chin.

“We’re so excited,” Frullo said. “We weren't really expecting this, but I’m so proud of how we all did today.”

Slade, Frullo and Chin are all seniors, and they say, although it’s bittersweet, they’re happy to be able to compete for the last time together.

“The fact that we’re able to go back one more time, and together, is just so much fun,” Chin said. “It’s a great way to end the season for us.”

Carle Place/Wheatley’s Sammi Jacknis finished third in the all-around (36) and will compete in all four events at the state championships along with Schlossman and Frullo. Chin, Slade and JoJo Casvikes (POB) will compete on floor. Andi Yu (POB), Abbey Thaler (CPW) and Bahiri will compete on bars. Jessica Misita (Massapequa), Cali Yu (POB) and Alyssa Todaro (Hicksville) will compete on beam. Sam Hogan (Massapequa), Misita and Alexa Bradford (Hewlett) will compete on vault.

They will travel to Clarence High School in Buffalo on Mar. 1 for the state championships.

“Looking at the girls today, they look good,” Nassau gymnastics coordinator Kim Rhatigan said. “I think they have a good chance this year.”