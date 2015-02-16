Half Hollow Hills now atop Big 10

1. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS SWIMMING: There is a new No. 1. The Thundercolts won their ninth consecutive Suffolk title led by senior James Gordin, who won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events, and was named the meet MVP. Sophomore Alex Park qualified for the state meet in the 200-yard individual medley.

2. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING: Danny Solomon went 3-0 in sabre and Mike Antipas went 2-0 in foil to lead the Patriots (15-0) in their 14-9 win over Great Neck North for the Long Island crown. Ward Melville won its eighth straight Long Island title and 124th consecutive match.

3. BRENTWOOD BOYS BASKETBALL: The Indians enter the playoffs with Michael Almonacy, Jamel Allen, Tavon Ginyard and Ali Mableton each scoring in double figures. The Indians are 17-1 and host Smithtown West at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA tournament.

4. BAY SHORE GIRLS TRACK: Aviana Goode qualified for the New York State Championships March 7 at Cornell University after winning the 55-meter hurdles in 8.10 seconds at the Suffolk State Qualifier. She also qualified in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Patrice Baston qualified in the long jump (17-51/2) and Kayla Christie qualified in the weight throw (31-10).

5. ST. ANTHONY'S BOYS TRACK: Michael O'Leary won the 600 meters in 1:22.25 at the CHSAA Intersectional Championships. Joe Tucker won the 1,000 meters in 2:34.10. Pat Tucker (9:13.88) finished second to Fordham Prep's Conor Lundy's meet-record time of 9:05.16 in the 3,200 meters.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. HAUPPAUGE WRESTLING: The Eagles captured their first Suffolk Division I Tournament team title since 1999. They had seven place winners, five finalists and two champions, including freshman Jake Silverstein (106 pounds), the Champion of Champions, and senior Francisco Bisono (170 pounds), coach Chris Messina's nephew.

7. EAST ISLIP BOYS BOWLING: The Redmen won the Suffolk title as Nick Salentino averaged a 241.33. East Islip's 218.50 average bested defending champ Sachem East, which placed second with a 213.97.

8. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS FENCING: Ilana Solomon and Carly Weber-Levine went 2-0 in sabre and Angela Zhang went 2-0 in foil to lead the Patriots (14-1) over Great Neck North, 14-2, to capture the Long Island championship. It is Ward Melville's 13th consecutive title.

9. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN GIRLS BASKETBALL: Boogie Brozoski scored 25 points and added eight assists and Nani Redford had 12 points and four assists in a 70-45 win over highly regarded Bishop Loughlin.

10. GLENN WRESTLING: The Knights finished second in the Suffolk Division I Tournament for the second straight year. They crowned Brandon Aviles at 160 pounds. Glenn had four place-winners, including 285-pound runner-up Edwin Rubio.

On the cusp: Baldwin boys basketball, Baldwin girls basketball, Ward Melville girls fencing, Sachem East girls track, Longwood boys track, Rocky Point wrestling

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Brentwood (17-1)

2. Long Island Lutheran (16-6)

3. Baldwin (16-1)

4. Northport (16-2)

5. Elmont (16-1)

6. Half Hollow Hills West (16-2)

7. Uniondale (12-5)

8. Holy Trinity (15-7)

9. Central Islip (15-3)

10. Chaminade (15-7)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Long Island Lutheran (15-4)

2. Baldwin (16-2)

3. St. Mary's (16-5)

4. St. Anthony's (14-5)

5. Huntington (18-0)

6. Massapequa (14-1)

7. Commack (17-1)

8. North Shore (14-2)

9. Kings Park (14-4)

10. Copiague (15-2)

BOYS TRACK

1. St. Anthony's

2. Longwood

3. Huntington

4. Syosset

5. Bay Shore

6. Farmingdale

7. Smithtown East

8. St. John the Baptist

9. Valley Stream North

10. East Meadow

GIRLS TRACK

1. Bay Shore

2. Sachem East

3. Sachem North

4. St. Anthony's

5. Uniondale

6. Huntington

7. St. John the Baptist

8. Kellenberg

9. Valley Stream North

10. North Shore

WRESTLING

1. Hauppauge (23-1)

2. John Glenn (20-1)

3. Rocky Point (19-4)

4. Sachem East (23-1)

5. North Babylon (23-2)

6. Wantagh (20-2)

7. Long Beach (16-2)

8. Connetquot (9-1)

9. Patchogue-Medford (17-2)

10. Brentwood (18-5)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (14-1)

2. Commack (12-2)

3. Half Hollow Hills (11-3)

4. Great Neck North (14-3)

5. Garden City (13-2)

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (15-0)

2. Great Neck North (14-2)

3. Commack (11-3)

4. Half Hollow Hills (9-5)

5. Jericho (12-3)

BOYS SWIMMING

1) Half Hollow Hills (9-0)

2) Ward Melville (8-1)

3) Plainview JFK (9-1)

4) Farmingdale (5-5)

5) Chaminade (7-2)

BOYS BOWLING

1. East Islip

2. Hewlett

3. Chaminade

4. Sachem East

5. Floyd

GIRLS BOWLING

1. Sachem North

2. Bethpage

3. Middle Country

4. East Islip

5. MacArthur