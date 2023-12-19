High school basketball, bowling roundup

Alana Henry had 21 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals for Amityville in a 51-48 win over Center Moriches in non-league girls basketball on Monday. Amityville (3-2) outsocred Center Moriches (0-6) 25-16 in the fourth quarter. Natalia Baptiste scored eight of her 10 points in the second half for Amityville, which trailed 17-12 at halftime. Delainey Katz had nine points and five rebounds in the win.

Roslyn 58, Carey 49: Madison Glasco scored 26 points for Roslyn (6-2) in Nassau Conference AA-II. Avery Minsky added nine points. Leila Paz scored 23 points and Valentina Falagna added nine points for Carey (2-6).

Copiague 56, Sachem North 35: Destiny Johnson had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Janiya Morris added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Copiague (2-5) in Suffolk League II. Kylie DiMenna had nine points for Sachem North (1-5).

Kings Park 54, East Islip 31: Gianna Zawol had 17 points and six rebounds for Kings Park (3-2) in non-league. Ryan Currier added nine points and 16 rebounds, and Emily Clemens had 12 points and five rebounds. Lauren Glynn scored 13 points and Emily Mooney added 12 for East Islip (1-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Elmont 48, Harborfields 40: Kayla Latiff scored 14 points and hit four three-pointers for Elmont (2-4) in non-league. Charlotte Hines had 13 points and Kyla Moore hit two crucial free throws late to seal it. Bridget Hickey scored 17 points for Harborfields (3-2).

Bellport 54, Newfield 37: Autumn Simon had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Bellport (5-1) in Suffolk League III. Brynn Johnsen added nine points and Rosie Micucci had eight points. Raiyah Reid had 17 points for Newfield (0-4).

North Shore 51, Seaford 44: Adriana Mavlios had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for North Shore (5-1) in Nassau Conference A-II. Sofia Della Ratta added nine points and seven rebounds, and Emma Priolo had 15 points. Emily McGowan scored 12 points for Seaford (4-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Comsewogue 54, Rocky Point 40: Joe Perri had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for Comsewogue (2-4) in Suffolk League IV. Chris Beverly added 13 points, seven rebounds and six steals, and Aidan Bayer had five points and 12 rebounds. Liam Conlan scored 12 points for Rocky Point (3-2).

Smithtown Christian 76, Bridgehampton 56: Lorenzo Crilly scored 26 points for Smithtown Christian (3-1) in Suffolk League VII. Isaiah McCarter finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, and Nehemiah Yuen added 16 points. Jai Feaster led Bridgehampton (3-3) with 17 points, and Adrian Molina added 11.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Uniondale 56, Kellenberg 52: Dameek Horton scored 20 points and hit four three-pointers to lead Uniondale (3-2) in the Public-Catholic Challenge at Elmont High School. Stephen Kiernan had 19 points for Kellenberg (3-2).

Chaminade 54, Elmont 50: Joe Knaus (20 points) hit a three-pointer with just under 1:30 left to give Chaminade (4-2) a two-point lead. Kam Elliott made two free throws and got a steal on the ensuing possession with less than 10 seconds left to help secure the non-league win. Elmont fell to 4-1.

Bridgehampton 63, Riverhead 61: Jai Feaster scored 29 points with six three-pointers and Alex Davis had 27 points for Bridgehampton (3-2) in non-league. Davis hit 11 free throws. Peter Lagnena (21 points) made seven three-pointers and Alfred Austin had 13 points for Riverhead (0-4).

BOYS BOWLING

Comsewogue 29, Southold 4: Keane Saponara rolled a 220 in Game 3, and Loy Saponara rolled a 225 in Game 2 of a 654 series to lead Comsewogue (4-0) in Suffolk League IV. Anthony Manetta rolled a 234 in Game 1 of a 663 series. Marvin Alvarado rolled a 240 in Game 2 of a 554 series for Southold (1-2).

Floyd 22, Connetquot 11: Joseph Tagliamonte shot a 574 series and had a high game of 236 for Floyd (3-2) in Suffolk League II. Andrew Nitzche had a 637 series and a high game of 268 for Connetquot (2-3).

Wheatley 11, Carle Place 0: Jojo Dolezal rolled a 247, 235 and a 248 for a 730 series to lead Wheatley (7-0) in Nassau II. Carter Tenbekjian rolled a 218, and Eric Cheng rolled a 237. Carle Place fell to (0-4).

GIRLS BOWLING

Mineola 11, Herricks 0: Michaela Palumbo had her highest series of the season with a 691 (201, 247 and 243) for Mineola (7-0) in Nassau II. Kelsey Morrison rolled a 600 series with a high game of 220 and Allison Gatson rolled a 432 series with a high game of 166. Herricks is 4-3.

East Islip 33, West Babylon 7: Dakota Collins shot a 697 series, Kailyn Bloch had a 658 series. Brooke Andresen rolled a 653 series and Nikki Miller threw a 599 series for East Islip (4-0) in Suffolk III. Kyra Walter shot a 640 series for West Babylon (2-3).