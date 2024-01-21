High school basketball roundup

Rose Azmoudeh set a program record for Half Hollow Hills East with 50 points in a 73-47 victory over Newfield in Suffolk League III girls basketball on Saturday. Azmoudeh broke Jessica Hosenbold’s record of 47 points, set in 2003, according to coach Adam Cirnigliaro.

Azmoudeh also scored her 1,000th point in the victory and currently had 1,045 points. She added 12 rebounds and five assists for Hills East (7-1). Alex Brown added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Raiyah Reid had 24 points for Newfield (0-7).

Roosevelt 47, Lawrence 43: Shy’Ann Talmadge had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla Chappelle had 11 points and Illana McCrae added eight points, seven steals and five assists to lead Roosevelt (2-12) in non-league. Gianna Torres led Lawrence (0-12) with 20 points.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

North Shore 48, Seaford 45: Emma Priolo completed a four-point play to give North Shore a 42-41 lead with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, giving the team its first lead of the contest, in Nassau A-II. She finished with 16 points, three assists and two steals and Sofia Della Ratta added 11 points and 13 rebounds for North Shore (8-0). Hannah Gilliam hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to secure the win. CJ Block had 13 points for Seaford (5-2).

Westhampton 43, Rocky Point 40: Sarah Gormley scored 11 points and Sandra Clarke had 10 points to lead Westhampton (6-0) in Suffolk IV. Kate Sweet had eight points, five steals and five assists. Julia Koprowski and McKenzie Moeller each scored 14 points for Rocky Point (4-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Copiague 50, Lindenhurst 48: Jayden Risch hit the winning three-pointer with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points for Copiague (3-6) in Suffolk II. He scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Ray Bradley added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jonathan Jimenez had 13 points for Lindenhurst (1-9).

Manhasset 55, Garden City 52: James Notias had 26 points, leading all scorers, for Manhasset (10-5) in non-league. Trey Zaffiro hit a three-pointer with 1:37 remaining, giving Manhasset a four-point lead. With the score tied at 52, Notias made a jump shot and free throw to seal the win. Matthew Liberopoulos scored 24 points, hitting five three-pointers, and John Uhoda had 19 points for Garden City (5-8).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Mineola 66, Plainedge 63: Yianni Molos scored nine of 10 points in the overtime period for Mineola (2-7) in Nassau A-VI. He also hit the tying three-pointer with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Molos finished with 29 points, including 13 made foul shots. led all scorers with 29 points. Lucas Emmanuel had 22 points for Plainedge (4-4).

Carle Place 62, Locust Valley 59: Ryan Leary made a three-pointer with less than 15 seconds left to give Carle Place a 60-59 lead in Nassau ABC-VIII. He also made two foul shots later in the contest for the game’s final points for Carle Place (6-3). Preston Appel had 18 points for Locust Valley (6-2).

Half Hollow Hills East 60, Smithtown West 55: Jordan Heyman had 15 points, 10 assists and five steals for Half Hollow Hills East (8-1) in Suffolk III. Heyman made a key three-pointer to give Hills East a 50-45 lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. He also completed a three-point play to give Hills East a 55-49 lead with 3:06 left.

Sunjay Sharma chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds, including a layup to give Hills East a 52-49 lead with four minutes left. Jordan Cador had nine points and 13 rebounds. Michael Cascione had 15 points for Smithtown West (8-1).