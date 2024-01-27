High school bowling, basketball roundup
Gavin Connell rolled his first career 300 in Game 2 on his way to a 723 series to lead Islip to a 29-4 win over Hauppauge in Suffolk III boys bowling on Thursday. Anthony Bullaro rolled a 236 in Game 3 and Austin Palme added a 617 series for Islip (10-3). Ryan Rivera rolled a 235 in Game 2 for Hauppauge (4-11).
Eastport-South Manor 28, Bayport-Blue Point 5: Jacob Lerit bowled his eighth 600-plus series with a 647 for Eastport-South Manor (12-1) on Thursday, which clinched the Suffolk II title for the second time in three years. Alex Silbert had a 618 series and Logan Silbert threw a 279 in Game 2. Ben Hamrlicek had a high series of 602 for Bayport-Blue Point (4-8), his seventh 600-plus series of the season.
West Babylon 23, Deer Park 10: Dan Fennell bowled a 268 in Game 1 of a 672 series for West Babylon (8-6) in Suffolk I Thursday. Vinny Petrillo bowled a 298 in Game 2 of a 752 high series for Deer Park (6-8).
GIRLS BOWLING
THURSDAY
Smithtown/Kings Park 22, Central Islip 18: Trishna Desai bowled 235 in Game 1 of a 642 series for Smithtown/Kings Park (6-4) in Suffolk I. Leighanna Tolan had a 279 in Game 3 of a 760 series for Central Islip (3-7).
BOYS BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Plainedge 55, New Hyde Park 50: Alec Anderson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Plainedge (9-7) in non-conference. Kevin Keaveney added 14 points and Jack Cavliere had nine assists. Alex Lugo scored 12 points for New Hyde Park (3-12).
Rocky Point 62, Comsewogue 52: Casmere Morrow had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead Rocky Point (8-6) in Suffolk IV. Liam Conlan added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Chris Beverly led Comsewogue (5-9) with 15 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Sachem North 45, Copiague 43: Addison Pitman had 17 points, including making 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime, to lead Sachem North (1-8) in Suffolk II. She added six rebounds, four assists and six steals. Brooke Leach added 12 points. Kamryn Fells led Copaigue (1-9) with 20 points.
Lindenhurst 41, Bay Shore 37: Lindenhurst went on a 13-2 run at the end of the game, coming back from a seven-point deficit in Suffolk II. Emma Burmeister had 19 points and 12 boards for the Bulldogs (9-6). Delaney McCandless added eight points and six boards. Shani Clark led Bay Shore (9-6) with 12 points.