High school bowling, basketball roundup

Corey Volper bowled his second perfect game of the season in Game 3 as Longwood defeated Middle Country, 29-4, in Suffolk IV boys bowling on Tuesday.

Volper recorded scores of 244, 265 and 300 for an 809 series for Longwood (10-0-2). Volper now has the second-highest average in Suffolk at 232.697. Dylan Dwyer had games of 218 and 248, finishing with a 654 series. Joe Caliendo added a 633 series.

Charlie Vermeulen shot 214 and 221 for a 624 series for Middle Country (2-3).

East Islip 28, Islip 5: Andrew Jacobsen rolled a 761 series and Greggory Stephens a 705 series to lead East Islip (13-0) in Suffolk II. Matthew Sundberg had a 686 series, Brenden Muller had a 677 series and Niko Stavropoulos had a 575 series. Jacob Petelin shot a 772 series for Islip (9-3).

GIRLS BOWLING

Longwood 30, Brentwood 10: Kaylee Dwyer bowled a 225 in Game 1 and Game 2 of a 608 series for Longwood (10-0) in Suffolk I. Mikayla James added a 210 in Game 1. Brentwood drops to 1-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sayville 49, Islip 46: Brian Haselton hit a three-pointer as time expired to lead Sayville (9-5) in Suffolk V. Richie Carmody had 16 points and his brother Mike had six points and six assists. Sayville outscored Islip 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Vincent Tyre had 14 points for Islip (5-9).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Wyandanch 75, Miller Place 57: Jerimiah Webb had 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Wyandanch (7-5) in Suffolk V. Jamel Williams added 21 points and four rebounds. Joe Strickland scored 19 points for Miller Place (5-8).

Comsewogue 60, Half Hollow Hills West 52: Chris Beverly scored 19 points and Joe Perri had 18, including four three-pointers, to lead Comsewogue (5-8) in Suffolk IV. Aidan Bayer had 12 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Jesse Brooks scored 24 points for Hills West (6-8).

Smithtown Christian 69, Greenport 66: Nehemiah Yuen had 20 points and four assists to lead Smithtown Christian (10-3) in Suffolk VII. Isaiah McCarter had 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Lorenzo Crilly had 13 points and eight rebounds. Duke Rancey had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Taiquan Brumsey had 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Nelson Shedrick had 17 points for Greenport (6-6).

East Meadow 67, Jericho 64: Izaiah Richards had 11 points, including three key putbacks in the fourth quarter, and 20 rebounds to lead East Meadow (11-4) in Nassau AA-III. Will Casseus and Mazin Ibrahem each had 15 points. Jason Kim had 16 points for Jericho (13-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hauppauge 49, Rocky Point 45: Hailey Kulesa had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead Hauppauge (5-7) in Suffolk IV. Melissa O’Connor added 14 points for Hauppauge. McKenzie Moeller had 17 points for Rocky Point (8-4).

North Babylon 56, Sachem North 32: Jasmine McKay had 34 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists for North Babylon (9-5) in Suffolk II. Malia Coakley added seven points. Kariyana Pernell had four points and 12 rebounds. Kylie DiMenna had 13 points for Sachem North (1-12).