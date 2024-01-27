High school boys and girls basketball roundup
Mike Main hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining to lead Long Beach over Herricks 62-61, in Nassau AA-III boys basketball on Saturday. Main finished with 22 points and 10 assists and Jamar Burns added 11 points for Long Beach (10-5). Steve Aulicino scored 24 for Herricks (5-10).
Hewlett 57, Bethpage 54: Luke Rochler hit a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to increase Hewlett’s lead to three in Nassau AA-V. Rochler finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Justin Ortiz scored 19. Daniel Lankri had six points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for Hewlett (11-5). Jayden Diaz scored 30 and made five three-pointers for Bethpage (7-9).
Sayville 53, Kings Park 46: Richie Carmody scored 10 points in overtime to lead Sayville (10-5) in Suffolk V. Ben Young had 11 points and six assists and Landon Garrett added 11 points and 11 rebounds. John Flynn had 14 points for Kings Park (7-7).
Hauppauge 49, East Islip 41: Cole Wood scored 19 points, Matt Neglia had 12 points and Tucker Brown 10 points to lead Hauppauge (13-2) in Suffolk IV. Romeo Soriano had 16 points for East Islip (8-8).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MacArthur 60, East Meadow 56: Meaghan Campbell converted two free throws with six seconds remaining to lead MacArthur (11-3) in Nassau AA-I. Ysabelle Perillo had 17 points and Meaghan Campbell had 16. Gabby Nicolini and Sara Kealey each had 10 points. Allie Twible had 26 points for East Meadow (11-5).
South Side 52, Division 46: Kyla Murphy scored 19 points, with 15 coming in the second half to lead South Side (12-4) in Nassau AA-III. Dakota Evans added nine points and Reese Long had eight. Emma Robins had 19 and Ashley Anderson had 12 points for Division (11-5).
New Hyde Park 41, Elmont 32: Maeve Downing and Ava Orbon combined for 17 of New Hyde Park’s 19 third-quarter points to extend the lead to double digits in Nassau AA-II. Downing finished with 17 points and Orbon had 19 for New Hyde Park (9-7). Carrington Barrett scored six for Elmont (10-6).
Connetquot 42, Lindenhurst 31: Madison Mileti scored 10 points to lead Connetquot (8-8) in Suffolk II. Sydney Elizalde, Isabella Montuori and Alexandra Patsos each scored eight. Emma Burmeister had 18 points for Lindenhurst (9-7).
St. Dominic 58, Kellenberg 39: Gabrielle Himmelstein scored 15 points and Bella Franck and Mia Padula added 14 points each to lead St. Dominic (8-1) in CHSAA. Kat Schencman had 10 points for Kellenberg (5-5).