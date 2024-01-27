High school boys and girls basketball roundup

Mike Main hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining to lead Long Beach over Herricks 62-61, in Nassau AA-III boys basketball on Saturday. Main finished with 22 points and 10 assists and Jamar Burns added 11 points for Long Beach (10-5). Steve Aulicino scored 24 for Herricks (5-10).

Hewlett 57, Bethpage 54: Luke Rochler hit a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to increase Hewlett’s lead to three in Nassau AA-V. Rochler finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Justin Ortiz scored 19. Daniel Lankri had six points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for Hewlett (11-5). Jayden Diaz scored 30 and made five three-pointers for Bethpage (7-9).

Sayville 53, Kings Park 46: Richie Carmody scored 10 points in overtime to lead Sayville (10-5) in Suffolk V. Ben Young had 11 points and six assists and Landon Garrett added 11 points and 11 rebounds. John Flynn had 14 points for Kings Park (7-7).

Hauppauge 49, East Islip 41: Cole Wood scored 19 points, Matt Neglia had 12 points and Tucker Brown 10 points to lead Hauppauge (13-2) in Suffolk IV. Romeo Soriano had 16 points for East Islip (8-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MacArthur 60, East Meadow 56: Meaghan Campbell converted two free throws with six seconds remaining to lead MacArthur (11-3) in Nassau AA-I. Ysabelle Perillo had 17 points and Meaghan Campbell had 16. Gabby Nicolini and Sara Kealey each had 10 points. Allie Twible had 26 points for East Meadow (11-5).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

South Side 52, Division 46: Kyla Murphy scored 19 points, with 15 coming in the second half to lead South Side (12-4) in Nassau AA-III. Dakota Evans added nine points and Reese Long had eight. Emma Robins had 19 and Ashley Anderson had 12 points for Division (11-5).

New Hyde Park 41, Elmont 32: Maeve Downing and Ava Orbon combined for 17 of New Hyde Park’s 19 third-quarter points to extend the lead to double digits in Nassau AA-II. Downing finished with 17 points and Orbon had 19 for New Hyde Park (9-7). Carrington Barrett scored six for Elmont (10-6).

Connetquot 42, Lindenhurst 31: Madison Mileti scored 10 points to lead Connetquot (8-8) in Suffolk II. Sydney Elizalde, Isabella Montuori and Alexandra Patsos each scored eight. Emma Burmeister had 18 points for Lindenhurst (9-7).

St. Dominic 58, Kellenberg 39: Gabrielle Himmelstein scored 15 points and Bella Franck and Mia Padula added 14 points each to lead St. Dominic (8-1) in CHSAA. Kat Schencman had 10 points for Kellenberg (5-5).