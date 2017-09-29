High school football’s Gridiron Greats for Week 4

JACK COLLINS, Port Jefferson

The senior quarterback was 9 of 15 passing for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-14 win over Mercy.

DAVID ESTRELLA, North Babylon

He rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries and a 31-yard touchdown in a 14-6 loss to West Islip. He also had nine solo tackles, including three sacks and a fumble recovery.

KENNY GALVIN, Massapequa

He completed 15 of 21 passes for 179 yards and four scores and added a rushing touchdown in a 42-20 win over Hempstead.

NICK MESSINA, Ward Melville

He rushed for 305 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Commack.

JOJO PIRRECA, Mount Sinai

He ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 40-7 win over Amityville.

MICHAEL PROIOS, Mepham

He threw for three touchdowns in a 42-27 win over previously unbeaten Carey.

JAMES RINGER, Bayport-Blue Point

He ran for 151 yards and three scores on 19 carries in a 40-8 win over Wyandanch.

JEREMY RUCKERT, Lindenhurst

He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 12 yards for a score in a 45-12 win over Connetquot. He had six receptions for 69 yards.

RYAN SHEEHY, Long Beach

He completed 11 of 12 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 55 yards in a 26-0 win over Hicksville.

TOMMY URENA, Lynbrook

He had 18 tackles, a sack and a blocked PAT in a 21-6 win over Glen Cove.