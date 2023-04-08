High school players of the week
BASEBALL
Rocco Cimino, St. John the Baptist, 2B, Sr.: With his team down to its last out and trailing, 3-0, against visiting Chaminade, the senior second baseman delivered a three-run triple and then scored the winning run on a walk-off single by Dominick Coniglio. St. John the Baptist won, 4-3, on Wednesday.
Michael D’Ambosio, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 1B, Jr.: He hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie in a 2-1 win over Syosset on Saturday.
Tim Hennig, Wantagh, P, Sr.: The senior righthander allowed no runs, four hits and four walks and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-0 win over visiting Plainedge on Tuesday.
Aaron Small, Calhoun, P, Sr.: The lefthander struck out nine in four innings of relief to pick up the win in a 12-4 decision over New Hyde Park on Saturday. He allowed no runs, no hits and one walk.
SOFTBALL
Camryn Mariano, West Islip, CF, Jr.: She went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, including two doubles and a walk-off home run in a 9-8 victory over Smithtown West on Wednesday.
Gianna Nicastro, Calhoun, 2B, Jr.: She hit two home runs and drove in five in a 12-3 win over Massapequa on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Maddy Kaffl, Glen Cove, Midfield/Attack, Jr.: The junior scored seven goals in an 11-3 win over Herricks on Saturday. She had eight goals and two assists on Monday in a 14-10 win over West Hempstead.
Kate Atkinson, Northport, Attack, 8th grade: She had six goals and two assists in a 15-7 win over Huntington on Monday. She added three more goals on Saturday in a 17-7 win over Long Beach.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brady Mahler, Baldwin, Attack, Jr.: The captain had six goals and three assists in a 13-5 win over Freeport in Nassau A on Monday.
Tyler McCarthy, Connetquot, Midfield, Sr.: McCarthy scored five goals with three assists in Connetquot’s 15-6 win over Bay Shore on Saturday.
Matt McIntee, East Islip, Attack, Jr.: He totaled 10 goals with four assists in East Islip’s wins over Westhampton on Monday and West Babylon on Wednesday.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo, Patchogue-Medford, QB, Jr.: The junior quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. She added 38 yards on the ground on five carries.
Olivia Moynihan, Sayville, QB, So.: She ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in a 19-12 win over North Babylon. She had 157 all-purpose yards on Saturday.