High school playoffs roundup

Max Bowers completed 9 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead host No. 2 St. John the Baptist to a 35-12 win over No. 7 Christ the King in the CHSFL AA quarterfinals. Luka Skoda rushed five times for 32 yards and two scores, and Robert Holder added a 3-yard rushing score. Mikey Conza caught two passes for 56 yards and a 37-yard touchdown and DJ Lisbon caught four passes for 42 yards and a score. Jared Anello had six tackles and a sack, and Lance Maiberg made all five of his PATs for St. John the Baptist (5-4).

Long Island Lutheran 16, Pennington (NJ) 15: Jeremy Alexandre threw a 55-yard pass to Jadis Chanet to give visiting Lutheran a 16-15 lead with 34 seconds left against Pennington in non-league. Alexandre started the drive on his own 25-yard line with no timeouts. Josh George intercepted Pennington for the second time to seal the game. Mario Diaz, Christian Mahoney and Lorenzo Riddick each had two sacks, and TJ Bacon had an interception for Lutheran (8-2).

Iona Prep 49, Kellenberg 19: Jimmy Ernst threw for 163 yards and two touchdown passes as visiting No. 7 Kellenberg (3-7) lost to No. 2 Iona Prep in the CHSFL AAA quarterfinals. Christian Dacosta caught a 31-yard TD pass and Jack Geoghan caught a 9-yard TD pass. Luca Carusone ran for a 2-yard TD and Clive Smith nailed the extra point.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Jericho 3, Elmont 0: Matt Mitko had nine kills and Josh Chen had six kills and two blocks to lead No. 2 Jericho (10-6) to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 win over No. 6 Elmont (19-1) in the Nassau II semifinals. Jason Huang had four blocks and six aces. Chase Ngai had 15 assists and five digs, and Aaron Abbas had 11 assists. Jericho will play No. 5 Calhoun (4-13) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at SUNY-Old Westbury in the final.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mepham 3, Elmont 1: Samantha Raikos had 21 kills and Sophia Green had 15 kills and 16 digs to lead No. 1 Mepham (8-9) to a 25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21 win over No. 4 Elmont (14-3) in the Nassau Class AA semifinals. Fiona Cassuci had 25 assists and Makayla Daube had 24 assists and eight kills. Mepham will play No. 2 Long Beach (5-10) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at SUNY-Old Westbury in the final.