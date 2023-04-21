HS roundup: Jamie Gould strikes out seven in Northport's win; more softball, lacrosse

Jamie Gould struck out seven batters and hit a two-run home run to lead Northport in its 12-4 win over host Whitman in Suffolk Conference I West softball on Wednesday. Zoey Nussbaum hit a home run and Alexa Elliot drove in three runs for Northport (6-4). The game was played to benefit Maggie’s Mission, a Huntington-based charity that supports pediatric cancer research. Whitman honored two late physical education teachers from South Huntington School District, Vinny Altebrando and Barbarajean Douglas, who passed away in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Smithtown West 8, Half Hollow Hills 4: Erin McDaid struck out 14 batters in a complete game and went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run for Smithtown West (7-2) in Suffolk Conference I West. Victoria Lisena and Maria Giannitsas each had multiple hits. Half Hollow Hills is 4-7.

Sewanhaka 8, New Hyde Park 1: Madison DiMaio went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while striking out 13 to lead Sewanhaka (4-4) in Nassau IV. Brooke Scicutella went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple and a RBI

Half Hollow Hills West 3, Deer Park 2: Ryan Muskopf’s sacrifice fly drove in Dillon Aery to break a tie at 2 in the top of the seventh inning for Half Hollow Hills West (9-1) in Suffolk League V. Muskopf allowed two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts over six innings and Brandon Gralla pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save. Tyler Lynch struck out five and scattered four hits over six innings for Deer Park (2-7).

North Babylon 10, Westhampton 0: Dennis Kelly and Tristan Garcia combined on a no-hitter for North Babylon (9-2) in non-league. Kelly pitched 6 1/3 innings with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Garcia recorded the final two outs and also went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Isiah Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Babylon 4, Center Moriches 0: Daniel Madsen allowed two hits in a complete game shutout to lead Babylon (8-0) over Center Moriches (6-3) in Suffolk IX. Nick Crone, Aidan Kistner, Andrew DiPalma and Rohan Brown each tallied an RBI.

West Babylon 4, East Islip 2: Ryan Adams drove home the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to lead West Babylon (7-3) over East Islip (7-3) in Suffolk V on Thursday.. Right fielder Chris Critchley completed a diving catch to preserve the win in the bottom of seventh inning.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cold Spring Harbor 8, Wantagh 7: Maggie Spehr scored three goals, including the winner with 37 seconds left in double overtime to lead Cold Spring Harbor (5-1) in Nassau I on Wednesday. Amelia Bentley added one goal and two assists. Maya Soskin made 14 saves. Julia Nicholson scored three goals for Wantagh (6-1).

Rocky Point 10, Shoreham-Wading River 9: Grace Curtin scored the winning goal off an assist from Anna Wood with 2:41 left in the second half to break a tie at nine apiece for Rocky Point (5-3) in Suffolk II. MaryKate Abernethy had three goals and a key defensive play when she intercepted a pass with 1:47 left following a Shoreham-Wading River draw control after Curtin’s goal. Brianna Henke made 21 saves. Curtin and Fiona Vu each had two goals and Kylie Lamoureux had two assists. Grace Leonard had two goals, two assists and eight draw controls for Shoreham-Wading River (5-4).

East Islip 7, Bellport 5: Liana Taormina had three goals and Ella Tantillo added two goals to lead East Islip (4-4) in Suffolk II. Anna Kohlhoff had three key second-half draw control for East Islip

BOYS LACROSSE

Wantagh 12, Island Trees 11: Jake Martini scored two goals, including the winner in double overtime to lead Wantagh (7-2) in Nassau C-D. Kyle Conklin made a point blank save with one minute left in the first overtime, Danny Fisenne scored five goals and Antony Tsakos netted three goals with two assists. John Echezuria scored five goals with an assist for Island Trees (5-4).

Half Hollow Hills 9, Patchogue-Medford 5: Anthony Raio had four goals and three assists to lead Half Hollow Hills (7-2) in Suffolk I. Andrew Cosentino added a goal and four assists and Sal Santoro made nine saves. Ethan McCann and Dylan Ruland had two goals each for Patchogue-Medford.

Northport 9, Longwood 6: Logan Cash, Jack Deliberti and Luca Elmaleh each scored two goals to lead Northport (8-0) in Suffolk I. Macklin O’Brien added one goal and three assists. Mike Tittmann stopped 13 shots. Jayson Cardenas and Justin Silon each scored two goals for Longwood (5-3).

