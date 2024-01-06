High school sports roundup: Basketball, bowling, fencing

Jasmine Mckay had 40 points, including 10 three-pointers and five steals to lead North Babylon to a 69-43 win over Bay Shore in Suffolk II girls basketball on Friday. It was Mckay’s third 40-point game of the season. Nyah Isaac had nine points and seven rebounds for North Babylon (7-3). Shani Clark had 17 points for Bay Shore (7-4).

Comsewogue 46, Hauppauge 40: Jayla Callender scored a game-high 19 points to lead Comsewogue over Hauppauge in Suffolk IV. Comsewogue outscored Hauppauge 23-16 in the second half to overcome a one-point halftime deficit. Maria Stamatopoulos and Jalynn Kirschenheuter each scored seven points for Comsewogue (3-3). Hailey Kulesa scored 14 points for Hauppauge (2-5).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

East Rockaway 54, Carle Place 53: Emma Poland had 26 points and 17 rebounds, including a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to force overtime, to lead East Rockaway to an overtime victory in Nassau AB-III. Maya Motherway scored 22 points, including the game’s final point from the foul line. Caitlin Leary scored 33 points for Carle Place (3-1). East Rockaway improved to 3-1.

Seaford 50, MacArthur 45: Carey-Jean Block had 12 points and three assists to lead Seaford (8-2) over MacArthur (6-3) in non-league. Amanda Williamson had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Daniella Stek sealed the game with two free throws with less than a minute to go to put Seaford up by five. Sara Kealey scored all 21 of her points in the second half for MacArthur.

Longwood 53, Brentwood 45: Ainsley Hololob had 18 points and 20 rebounds for Longwood (6-3) in Suffolk I. Giselle Harris had 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Jada Hood led Brentwood (4-4) with 21 points, hitting five three-pointers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bayport-Blue Point 68, Mattituck 53: Dylan Craig had 19 points, five steals and seven rebounds for Bayport-Blue Point (7-2) in Suffolk VI. Mike Luce had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Robby Maurer had 13 points and eight assists. Cormac Love scored 11 points. Amir Christian led Mattituck (3-6) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

North Shore 49, Island Trees 48: Matt D’Aversa hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to lead North Shore (10-2) over Island Trees (3-7) in Nassau A-VII. Damon Merazzi scored 14 points and Jack Molesky added 12 points. Matt Norberg scored 13 points for Island Trees.

Great Neck North 52, Great Neck South 47: Dhruv Bagchi and Joe Banilivi each scored 14 points to lead Great Neck North (4-6) in non-league. Jamie Water’s three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter sparked Great Neck North to outscore Great Neck South 20-12 in the final quarter, after being shut out 16-0 in the third. Joe Banilivi’s layup with 40 seconds left put the Blazers ahead by four. Jesse Tricario scored 17 points for Great Neck South (8-2).

East Islip 44, Half Hollow Hills West 41: James Medoza scored 12 points, eight in the second quarter, with five offensive rebounds to lead East Islip (5-5) in Suffolk IV. John Talts hit two free throws with 24 seconds left to seal the win after hitting a three-pointer earlier in the fourth quarter. Ethan Saintjean paced Hills West (4-5) with 11 points.

BOYS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Whitman 23, West Islip 10: Christopher Rinaldi had match-high rolls of 244 and 241 for Whitman (4-4) in Suffolk I. Zach Pasquini took all three points, while Amanda Moffett took two of three. West Islip drops to 3-5.

Eastport-South Manor 30, Patchogue-Medford 3: Jacob Lerit rolled a 701 series with a 261 in the second game to lead Eastport-South Manor (6-1) over Patchogue-Medford (1-6) in Suffolk II. Robert Greenberg rolled a 621 series for Patchogue-Medford.

GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAME

East Meadow 8, Uniondale 3: Amanda Morris bowled a 647 series with a high game of 242 in the third game to lead East Meadow (7-2) in Nassau IV.

BOYS FENCING

THURSDAY’S MATCH

Huntington/Harborfields 16, Whitman/Glenn 11: Benjamin Edgar McNerney went 3-0 for Huntington/Harborfields (2-3), defeating Mattias Weber, 5-4, in Suffolk I. Both McNerney and Weber are Newsdsay Top 10 fencers this season. McNerney’s win percentage improves to .9167

. Foils Jake Amend and Chase Williams also went 3-0, as did freshman epee Cole Lima. Whitman/Glenn dropped to 1-1.