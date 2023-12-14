High school sports roundup

Brooke Andresen rolled a 300 in Game 2 of a 696 series to lead East Islip girls bowling to a 40-0 victory over West Islip in Suffolk III. Kailyn Bloch had a 259 Game 2 in a 794 series and Dakota Collins had a 257 Game 2 in a 696 series. Rosalie Crowe had a 619 series. East Islip (3-0) had a team score of 1,250 pins in the second game. It was one of the highest-scoring games in East Islip history, according to coach Robert Sconone.

Sachem 25, Middle Country 15: Cira Arcangel had a 227 Game 2 of a 654 series and Isabella Quaranta had a 202 Game 2 for Sachem (2-1) in Suffolk I. Kiyoshi Schembri had a 259 Game 3 in a 614 series for Middle Country (0-2).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Brentwood 36, Half Hollow Hills 4: Twila Guillette bowled a 174 high game and Monica Maurice bowled a 159 high game to lead Brentwood girls bowling to its first win in program history. Anya Naraine bowled a 152 high game.

BOYS BOWLING

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Longwood 31, Greenport/Southold 2: Corey Volper bowled a 300 game to go along with a 202 and 214 to lead Longwood (3-0) over Greenport/Southold in Suffolk IV. Logan Cohen shot a 203 and 215, Bobby Volk shot a 202 and 232, Joe Caliendo shot a 200, 224 and 259 and Dylan Dwyer shot a 202, 260 and 221. Marvin Alverado led Greenport/Southold with games of 190 and 255.

Wheatley 11, Mineola 0: Jojo Dolezal had a 729 series with a 257 high game for Wheatley (6-0) in Nassau II. Eric Cheng had a high game of 250. Dan Gillette had a high game of 210. Mineola falls to 2-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Commack 57, North Babylon 48: Nick Waga scored 16 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to lead Commack (1-0) in Suffolk II on Wednesday. Evan Kay finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and Brandon Berozi added seven rebounds and seven assists. Bryce Wejuli scored 16 points for North Babylon (0-1).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

East Meadow 51, Valley Stream Central 50: Will Casseus scored 13 points and hit two free throws with six seconds left to lead East Meadow (2-2) in its Nassau AA-III opener. Saige Frisco had a game-high 17 points for Valley Stream Central (0-3).

Patchogue-Medford 54, Riverhead 52: Isaiah Gilliam hit an and-one layup with eight seconds left to lead Patchogue-Medford (3-1) in its Suffolk I opener. Dominic Pertillar also had 19 points for Patchogue-Medford, which trailed 52-51 with 15 seconds left. Peter Lagnena had 18 points for Riverhead (0-2).

Comsewogue 47, Center Moriches 43: Chris Beverly scored 20 points, including 14 in the second half and six in the final two minutes, to lead Comsewogue (1-3) in non-league. Aidan Bayer finished with two points, 16 rebounds and 10 steals. Hunter Marquardt hit a free throw with 1.2 seconds left to seal the game. Brandon Smith Jr. had 17 points for Center Moriches (1-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Manhasset 60, Division 57: Lauren Connolly scored a layup off an assist from Mia LoPinto to break a tie at 57 for Manhasset with 15.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Connolly had 16 points and 10 rebounds, including four points, a block and a steal in the final minute. LoPinto added 15 points, five assists and three steals and Lauren Perfetto had 14 points and seven rebounds for Manhasset (1-1) in Nassau AA-III. Alice Beckett had 24 points for Division (0-1). Manhasset outscored Division 21-10 in the fourth quarter.