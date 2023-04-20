High school roundup: Julia Parise strikes out 10 in East Meadow softball win

Julia Parise struck out 10 batters while allowing four hits and no earned runs to lead East Meadow to a 4-1 win over Bellmore JFK in Nassau Conference I softball on Tuesday. Madison Lehmann went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ariana Maniscalco and Kayla Wakely each had two hits for East Meadow (6-2).

Division 9, Island Trees 6: Drea DeBois hit a three-run home run in the second inning to lead Division (5-0) over Island Trees (5-1) in Nassau II. Madison Meehan added three hits and Mallory Gulotta struck out 13 in a complete game.

Herricks 2, Carey 0: Devin Shah went 1-for-2 with an RBI and one stolen base for Herricks (10-0). Halle Sacharoff went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Sophia Pisacano’s diving stop at shortstop led to the final put-out. Madison Nell pitched a three hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Bayport-Blue Point 11, Westhampton 6: Erin McMahon went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Bayport-Blue Point (8-0) in Conference IV East. McMahon also struck out eight. Alyna Dolan went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Kristin Kloss had two hits and two RBIs. Kate McKillop hit a triple and scored two runs.

Kings Park 6, East Islip 3: Tyler Salerno hit a double and the go-ahead, two-run triple in the fifth inning to lead Kings Park (8-4) in Suffolk VI. Jess Sticco added a two-run single in the sixth inning. Catherine Krayewski went 3-for-3 with two runs. Grace Heim threw a five-hitter.

BASEBALL

Wheatley 6, Oyster Bay 3: Dylan Rosenberg had a home run and a triple and Connor Quinn struck out nine in 5 2⁄3 innings for Wheatley (6-1). Oyster Bay is 3-5-1.

Mineola 6, North Shore 3: Jack Ryan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including a bases loaded double in the top of first inning to lead Mineola (9-3) in Nassau A-IV. EJ Van Grembergen struck out five and allowed one earned run in 5 2⁄3 innings. Ryan later struck out two of the final three batters for the save. North Shore is 3-9.

Calhoun 15, Jericho 0: Danny Goodman pitched a five-inning no hitter for Calhoun (11-0) in Nassau A-I. Goodman struck out eight and went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Cold Spring Harbor 7, Carle Place 2: Connor Sheridan allowed two earned runs, six hits, two walks and struck out six in a complete game for Cold Spring Harbor (4-5) in Nassau B-I. Connor also went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI , run and walk.

Patchogue-Medford 6, Floyd 5: Jayden Kennedy hit a grand slam to lead Patchogue-Medford (7-3) in Suffolk III. Michael Lazaridis added a home run and Jack Costello pitched 1 2⁄3 innings in relief for the save. Jayden Zayas hit a home run for Floyd (3-7).

Bellport 4, Smithtown East 1: Luke Russo struck out four and allowed four hits in a complete game to lead Bellport (5-5) in Suffolk IV. Logan Alberto had two RBIs and Jake Russo and Jake Orlando each drove in a run. Smithtown East is 3-7.

Lindenhurst 9, Bay Shore 2: Chris Carson struck out 13 batters in 5 2⁄3 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run for Lindenhurst (6-3). Carson went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, three runs and three stolen bases. Donald Whalen added three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

St. Dominic 10, Chaminade 1: Victor Frederick allowed three hits and struck out six for St Dominic ( 7-2) in the CHSAA. He also hit a three run home run that broke a tie in the fourth inning. Francis Olivieri had a two run double.