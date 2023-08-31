High school roundup: Early-season soccer, volleyball, field hockey

Alex Bottomley scored a header off of a corner kick from Tom Albertina in the 28th minute for the lone goal as Mount Sinai defeated Port Jefferson, 1-0, in non-league boys soccer play on Wednesday.

West Babylon 1, Rocky Point 0: Liam Henshaw scored on a penalty kick late in the second half for West Babylon’s winner. Ethan Normandin made seven saves for Rocky Point.

Sayville 6, Bayport-Blue Point 0: Luca Berlingieri had two goals and two assists to lead Sayville. James Marino added a goal.

Huntington 4, Half Hollow Hills East 0: Carlos Gutierrez scored three goals to lead Huntington. Jayden Schneider also scored and Carlos Marroquin had two assists. Aidan Chester and Navin Sahadeo made four saves each for Half Hollow Hills East.

Ward Melville 6, Centereach 2: Robert Hauss had two goals and three assists to lead Ward Melville. Elliot Burgueno and Jeffrey Ellin each added two goals. Spencer Pisani scored two goals for Centereach.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bay Shore 9, Wyandanch 2: Jessy Pacheco Carranza had three goals for Bay Shore. Sebastian Cayo added a goal and three assists and Selvin Herrera had two goals.

St. Dominic 3, Long Island Lutheran 1: Brenden Neal scored two goals in the first half to lead St. Dominic. Nicolas Osario made six saves in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Islip 2, Longwood 1: Ava Obloj and Gabby LaDonna each scored for West Islip (1-0) in non-league.

Bay Shore 6, Centereach 3: Leah Mendolia had three goals and an assist and Evangeline Perdomo had two goals and two assists for Bay Shore. Hailey Bordonaro had two goals for Centereach.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Centereach 3, Copiague 0: Mackenzie Marquardt had seven aces and seven kills, Kaylee Rennard had seven kills and Bella Mitnick had 20 assists as Centereach won, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24, in non-league.

Floyd 3, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Bianca Pastor had 10 kills to lead Floyd to a 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15 win. Angelina Rodriguez had 24 assists and 11 aces, Genesis Alfaro had 20 assists and Miyah Rose had 11 blocks.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Sayville 3, Center Moriches 0: Trey Tellier had 10 kills and six digs and Luke Meserve added 17 assists and three aces to lead Sayville (1-0) non-league.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northport 4, Floyd 0: Madison Maxwell and Kenzie Bliven each scored two goals to lead Northport in Suffolk I. Carmela Vaccaro made 10 saves for Floyd.

Smithtown East 2, Newfield 1: Katie Cummings and Brooke Simonetti scored for Smithtown East. Melanie Pappas had nine saves.

Lindenhurst 3, Copiague 0: Emma Colford scored two goals to lead Lindenhurst. Nina Tantillo made five saves for Lindenhurst and Emma Luvera made nine saves for Copiague.

Sachem East 4, West Islip 0: Ava Stunder, Kayla Richter, Sara O’Sullivan and McKinley Hessemer-Soto scored for lead Sachem East. Damiana Beige made 19 saves for West Islip.

Ward Melville 7, Centereach 0: Julia Ritoli had two goals and Olivia Comerford and Alexa Kidd each had a goal and two assists.