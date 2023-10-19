High school sports roundup

Mckenna Farrell scored twice in the first half to lead Sayville over Miller Place 3-1, in Suffolk III girls soccer on Wednesday. Courtney Thornton added a second-half goal, assisted by Lindsay DiMenna, for Sayville (12-3). Olivia Moynihan made two saves for Sayville. Sophia Lake scored a goal and Mirabella Altebrando had 11 saves for Miller Place (5-9-1).

Commack 3, Brentwood 1: Ella Aglietti, Amelia Brite and Layla Wilkes each scored a goal for Commack (11-2-2) in Suffolk I. Kaelyn Sanabria scored a goal for Brentwood (4-8-2) and Katherine Reyes made nine saves.

Sachem East 2, Patchogue-Medford 1: Jenna McDonald and Hailey Moschitta each scored a goal for Sachem East (11-2-2) in Suffolk I. Sophia Emr scored the lone goal for Patchogue-Medford (9-4-2).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Calhoun 1, Farmingdale 0: Jia Bello scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Sabrina Curcio to lead Calhoun (10-4) in Nassau II. Gianna Hanniff recorded her sixth shutout with four saves. Emma Ferraro made six saves for Farmingdale (2-8-1).

Roslyn 7, Hewlett 2: Avery Minsky scored three goals and Gianna DiSanti added a goal and an assist to lead Roslyn (10-2) in Nassau IV. Maya Vasilic, Ruby Ernstein and Diana Santos also scored for Roslyn. Marcy Iannico and Olivia Brown each scored and Alyssa Reich made 12 saves for Hewlett (8-5-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Mineola 2, Valley Stream South 0: Adryan Campos had a goal and an assist for Mineola (9-2-2) in Nassau A West. Mohamed Alsayedi also scored a goal. Jovarly Rosemond had six saves for Valley Stream South (2-5-1).

Lindenhurst 1, Commack 0: Jace Seara scored the lone goal for Lindenhurst (7-6-2) in Suffolk I. Vinny Graff made eight saves. Zach Bloom and Andrew Ruland made three saves apiece for Commack (10-2-4).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Brentwood 1, Patchogue-Medford 0: Diego Argueta scored off an assist from Pablo Aparicio with two minutes left in the first overtime period to lead Brentwood in Suffolk I. Jose Garcia made seven saves in his 10th shutout for Brentwood, which finishes the regular season 16-0. Logan Guzik made nine saves for Patchogue-Medford (9-5-2).

Oceanside 1, East Meadow 0: Giacomo Vacchio scored the winning goal in the 48th minute to lead Oceanside (7-3-1) in Nassau AAA. Parker Roth had the assist and Joe Zweben made 10 saves. Evan Weinstein made six saves for East Meadow (5-5-1).

Wantagh 2, Friends Academy 1: Damien Crowley scored the game-winning goal with 30 seconds left to lead Wantagh (6-6-3) in Nassau A East. Justin Catanzaro scored the first goal for Wantagh. Edwin Saravia scored on a penalty kick for Friends Academy (5-6-3) and Jake Bock made four saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

TUESDAY’S GAMES

New Hyde Park 3, Friends Academy 2: Sofia Humburg scored twice for New Hyde Park in Nassau III. Ava DeLisse added a goal. Eileen O’Shea had two assists for New Hyde Park (9-3-1). Adriana Lloves and Lindsay Vuono each scored for Friends Academy (5-5).

East Islip 1, Smithtown West 0: Cassie Dodenhoff made nine saves, including a penalty stroke halfway through overtime, to lead East Islip (7-7) to a second-round shootout victory in Suffolk II. East Islip won the second round, 3-1, after goals from Julia Thall, Emily McIntee and Carly Amato, who was credited with the winning goal. Olivia Cerna made five saves for Smithtown West (5-10).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Kings Park 3, Sayville 1: Meaghan Knott had 27 assists and Reece Benard had 12 kills to lead Kings Park (9-4), 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20. Megan Kehoe had seven kills. Sayville is 12-3.

TUESDAY’S MATCH

East Meadow 3, Hempstead 0: Abby Finucane had eight kills to lead East Meadow (6-6), 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 in Nassau IV. Jaelyn Zabala had 16 assists and Keziah Philip had five kills. Hempstead is 0-11.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY’S MATCHES

South Side 3, Floral Park 0: Alex Vargas had 17 kills, 14 digs, three blocks and three aces to lead South Side (12-1), 25-10, 25-11, 25-22, in Nassau II. John Pericolosi had nine kills, 19 assists and seven aces.

Connetquot 3, Commack 1: Alex Lillie had 23 kills and six blocks to lead Connetquot (8-5), 25-23, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16, in Suffolk I. Brennan O’Connor had 18 kills and three blocks. Bobby Candela had four kills and four blocks. Commack is 5-8.

GIRLS TENNIS

Floyd 4, Connetquot 3: Nadia Da Gama Paes and Tatiana Sanchez defeated Samantha Hoer and Catherina Somer, 6-1, 6-3, at fourth doubles to secure the victory for No. 4 Floyd over No. 5 Connetquot in the third round of the Suffolk Large School playoffs. No. 4 Floyd (14-4) will face the winner of No. 1 Half Hollow Hills East and No. 8 Commack in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Connetquot finishes 12-3.