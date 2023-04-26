HS baseball, softball roundup: Billy Kind throws perfect game for Seaford

Billy Kind threw a perfect game and struck out five batters in Seaford’s 11-0 win over Locust Valley in Nassau Conference B baseball Tuesday afternoon. The senior threw 70 pitches.

“Yeah, I was feeling it,” Kind said. “I didn’t have many strikeouts, so it was mainly on my defense. They made great plays consistently.”

Kind said he threw a few no-hitters in elementary and middle school but never a perfect game. He realized it was possible after outfielder Luke Walsh made an acrobatic catch on a low line drive in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Coach Mike Milano said he didn’t know of Kind’s accomplishment until speaking to his assistant coach after the game.

“Billy just did what he’s been doing for us for two years,” Milano said. “He’s a workhorse . . . Every week, he wants the ball, gets it and just goes to work.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nick Apollo hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning. He added two singles and finished with eight RBIs for Seaford (11-0). Locust Valley is 6-5.

— Brendan O’Sullivan

Ward Melville’s West tosses no-hitter, strikes out 16. Charlie West, who has committed to UConn, pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Ward Melville (11-2) in a 9-0 victory over Smithtown East in Suffolk IV. It was the third no-hitter in school history and the first since Anthony Kay in 2013. Kevin Cooke threw the first no-hitter in 1993, coach Lou Petrucci said. Second baseman Nick Failla stabbed a hard-hit liner from Luke Ciminiello, the first batter of the game, to make the no-hitter possible. Tyler Jean-Noel had a two-run double and Alex Moraitis had three hits and drove in four runs.

“Charlie West was getting ahead and throwing curveballs, fastballs and every pitch on every count. That’s why he’s going to UConn,” Petrucci said.

Said West: “Being the third [no-hitter at Ward Melville] is a cool experience, especially since Kay went to UCcon as well. My curveball was working for me so I just kept trusting my coach and throwing it to get outs.”

— Justin Joseph

Kings Park 1, East Islip 0: T.J. Scannevin went 2-for-3 with a two-out RBI single that drove in Michael Cooper in the third inning in Suffolk VI Monday. Hunter Colagrande pitched a two-hitter for Kings Park (10-4).

Eastport-South Manor 7, Westhampton 5: Tristan Gatchalian went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run for Eastport-South Manor (6-6) in Suffolk VII. Ayden Deslauriers went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Drew McGowan went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and two stolen bases.

Floyd 9, Sachem North 8: Angelo Velez walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lead Floyd (5-7) in Suffolk III. Austin Paniettieri threw three scoreless innings to record the win. Sachem North is 6-6.

Comsewogue 3, East Hampton 2: Kevin Schnupp hit a home run to lead Comsewogue (7-6) in Suffolk VII. Carson McCaffrey struck out eight in six innings before Nick Zampieron earned the save. East Hampton is 6-7.

SOFTBALL

Sayville 10, Mount Sinai 7: Colleen Doyle went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run double to drive in Kristen Tellier and Delilah Cummings in the top of the eighth inning and lead Sayville (10-2) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Bella Lundquist went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and drove in Doyle later in the inning. Alexa Halley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Alexandria Audia went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Mount Sinai (9-2).

West Babylon 4, Glenn 3: Maria Flume hit a walk-off RBI double to score Sarah Caltabiano for West Babylon (3-4) in Suffolk Conference III West. Glenn is 6-4.