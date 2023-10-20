High school sports roundup

Garden City has written another chapter in Nassau County’s most compelling girls tennis story. The seventh-seeded Trojans crashed the Large Schools semifinals on Thursday with a 4-3 quarterfinal victory over second-seeded Roslyn when Angelina Bravo and Chelsea Ching pulled out a deciding 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over the Bulldogs’ Emily Glass and Kaitlyn Yuen at first doubles.

Nassau uses an ability-based method to determine conference placement and all its top teams play together in rigorous Conference I. The Trojans didn’t rate a spot there, played in Conference II-B and won all 14 of their regular-season matches. Despite going 94-4 in individual matches, they got the No. 7 seeding.

Garden City (16-0) will now face No. 3 Hewlett in a Monday semifinal. Nina Wiese won, 6-2, 6-1, at first singles, Sophia Kedrin won, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles and Kayla Castellano won, 6-1, 7-5, at third singles for the Trojans. That brings their mark in individual matches to 105-7. Sophia Carlese and Soshana Ross logged a 6-1, 7-5 victory in doubles for Roslyn (12-3). — Roger Rubin

Half Hollow Hills East 5, Commack 2: Angie Malik beat Victoria Wroblewski, 6-1, 6-2, at third singles to lead No. 1 Hills East over No. 8 Commack in the Suffolk Large Schools quarterfinals. Hills East (14-1) will host No. 4 Floyd in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Monday. Commack finished 7-6.

Syosset 6, Great Neck North 1: Zia Mukherjee beat Katelyn Ho, 6-0, 6-4, in first singles and Elaine Liu beat Keshin Huang, 6-0, 6-0, to lead No. 1 Syosset over No. 8 Great Neck North in the Nassau Large Schools quarterfinals. Syosset (15-0) will host No. 4 Great Neck South in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Friday. Great Neck North finished 12-4.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sayville 1, East Islip 0: Ava Sanchez scored in double overtime off an assist from Ava Vadyak to lead No. 9 Sayville (9-7) in the first round of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Ali Burke made two saves. Cassie Dodenhoff made eight saves for No. 8 East Islip (7-8). Sayville will travel to face No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Oyster Bay 2, Friends Academy 1: Cristiana Martorella scored twice to lead Oyster Bay (8-3) in Nassau III. Marin Crabtree had an assist and Sophia Guerrero made three saves. Lindsay Vuono scored and Marina Krichmar made five saves for Friends Academy (5-6).

GIRLS SOCCER

North Shore 4, Friends Academy 2: Sam DiBenedetto scored three goals to lead North Shore (5-2-4) in Nassau AB-I. Crystal Knoell added a goal and Meredith Papiro made one save. Kat Goldstein and Arianna Quan-Soon Victor scored and Dafna Jakubiak made 20 saves for Friends Academy (4-6-4).

Carey 3, Hewlett 0: Antonietta Flaherty had a goal and an assist to lead Carey (12-1-1) in Nassau IV. Christina Genovese and Laura Maya each added a goal and Vanessa DeCastro made four saves in the shutout. Alyssa Reich made nine saves for Hewlett (8-6-1).