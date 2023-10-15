High school sports roundup
Michael Draluck had 27 assists, six digs, three blocks and three aces to lead Levittown District to 3-2 win over Oceanside in Nassau I-B boys volleyball on Saturday. Nicholas Rohman added 40 assists, 13 digs and nine kills for Levittown District (14-1) in the 17-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-18 win.
Lawrence 3, Hewlett 1: Elijah Tolley had 24 kills to lead Lawrence (7-3) to a 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-21 win in Nassau II-B. Mailo Rozas added 38 assists and Sehil Dhoundiyal had 18 digs.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Huntington 3, West Babylon 0: Kate Barba had 24 kills and seven digs to lead Huntington (12-5) to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win in Suffolk III. Neurdia Osias had nine kills and three aces, and Lauren Donaghy had 31 assists and 12 digs.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
East Meadow 3, Hicksville 2: Cara Kelly had nine kills, six digs and three aces to lead East Meadow (5-5) to a 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7 win in Nassau IV. Aleece Catalano had 20 digs and Jaelyn Zabala had 15 assists.
Port Jefferson 3, Center Moriches 2: Olivia Sherman had 16 kills and 12 digs to lead Port Jefferson (14-2) to a 25-11, 16-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-10 win in Suffolk VII. Ava Reilly had 35 assists and 12 digs. Erin Henry had 25 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Whitman 1, Sachem North 0: Alex Del Priore scored in the 35th minute off an assist from Michael Mannino to lead Whitman (9-4-1) in Suffolk II. Amile Villatoro made three saves and Matthew Arce-Romero made two saves in the shutout. Luka Verbanac made six saves for Sachem North (3-8-2).
FRIDAY’S GAME
Mattituck 2, Southold 1: Cris Arreola scored off an assist from Sean Szczotka with five minutes left in double overtime to lead Mattituck (10-3-2) in Suffolk IX. Jack Sepenoski scored and Travis Sepenoski made 11 saves for Southold (3-7-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Carey 1, East Meadow 0: Azalea Flaherty scored with 2:30 remaining to lead Carey (10-1-1) in Nassau IV. Vanessa DeCastro made five saves. Ava Matthews made 15 saves for East Meadow (5-6-2).
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Sacred Heart 4, St. Francis Prep 0: Lily Aronson scored twice and Gabriella Sacco made five saves to lead Sacred Heart (5-2-1) in the CHSAA. Mae Mullen added a goal and two assists, and Emma Frohne had a goal and an assist.
Ward Melville 2, Commack 1: Aliyah Leonard scored off an assist from Maddie Costello to lead Ward Melville (11-0-3) in Suffolk I. Samantha Ruffini scored and Kate Ronzoni made 12 saves. Chastain Cassidy scored on a penalty kick and Kate Hearns made nine saves for Commack (9-2-2).